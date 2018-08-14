Teen Choice Awards 2018: How to Watch

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards are Sunday, Aug. 12, in Los Angeles, California, and there’s more than one way to watch.

The award show will be broadcast live on Fox starting at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream on the Fox Now app. The ceremony will be broadcast live all over the world.

This year, the Teen Choice Awards will be co-hosted by Nick Cannon and YouTube star Lele Pons. Pons has been a social media sensation since first emerging on Vine, where she was the most-looped and most-followed user on the platform before it got shut down. These days, she has brought her unique style to YouTube, as well as her other work in music videos and TV. She has also co-authored a book titled Surviving High School.

According to the official Twitter account, red carpet coverage for the Teen Choice Awards will begin at 4 p.m. ET. However, the award show is known for taking a considerably less serious approach to all of the fanfare. The fashion is far from black tie-status, and there will undoubtedly bee some outlandish costumes and stunts.

That is not to say that the show should be ignored or overlooked. The Teen Choice Awards give a glimpse at some of the most relevant figures in entertainment today — and many who will be working for years to come.

This year, the so-called “generation Z” has taken a strong command of their own image and voice, and that will likely be apparent at tonight’s show.

The results of the show will also give a glimpse into the mindset of young consumers, as the awards are voted on by viewers themselves. At the time of this writing, the polls are still open, though the field is already skewed heavily toward a few front runners.

Marvel Studios is dominating the show’s movie categories, with Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther leading the pack with ten nominations each. Just behind them is Star Wars: The Last Jedi, suggesting a decisive year for Disney, unless a last minute surge in voting tips the scale.

In music, it looks like Cardi B and Drake will each walk home with a handful of trophies. Likewise, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran each stand to pick up a few awards. There are some new faces on the scene as well, however, including SZA, Logic and Khalid.

The Teen Choice Awards air on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. The show can be streamed on Fox Now, which requires a subscription to a cable provider or a service like YouTube TV.