‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, ‘Atlanta’, ‘This Is Us’ Lead 2017 TCA Award Nominations

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced the official list of nominees for the 2017 edition of the awards show, and there are three series that lead pack.

NBC’s celebrated family-drama This Is Us, Hulu’s groundbreaking dystopian-thriller The Handmaid’s Tale, and FX’s down-to-earth comedy Atlanta all grabbed four nominations.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Previous winners of TCA Awards – including The Americans and black-ish grabbed nominations once again, but not as many as the three front-runners listed above.

While the list of nominees is solid, some fans will undoubtedly wonder why powerhouse shows like Game of Thrones and Westworld were left off. HBO is eligible to win awards, as Veep, The Night Of, and various other programs on the network were nominated. The network led all others with 12 total nominations.

Check out the full list of nominees below, and the winners will be announced at the invitation-only presentation on August 5.

Up Next: Biggest Questions From Orange Is The New Black Season 5

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us,” NBC

Carrie Coon, “The Leftovers” & “Fargo,” HBO & FX

Claire Foy, “The Crown,” Netflix

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies,” HBO

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things,” FX

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None,” Netflix

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place,” NBC

Donald Glover, “Atlanta,” FX

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep,” HBO

Issa Rae, “Insecure,” HBO

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag,” Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” TBS (2016 Winner in Category)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” HBO

“The Lead With Jake Tapper,” CNN

“O.J.: Made in America,” ESPN

“Planet Earth II,” BBC America

“Weiner,” Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING

“The Circus,” Showtime

“The Great British Baking Show,” PBS

“The Keepers,” Netflix

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” A&E

“Shark Tank,” ABC

“Survivor: Game Changers,” CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” PBS (2016 Winner in Category)

“Doc McStuffins,” Disney Junior

“Elena of Avalor,” Disney Channel

“Odd Squad,” PBS

“Sesame Street,” HBO

“Speechless,” ABC

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Atlanta,” FX

“The Crown,” Netflix

“The Good Place,” NBC

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“This Is Us,” NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES AND SPECIALS

“Big Little Lies,” HBO

“Fargo,” FX

“Feud: Bette and Joan,” FX

“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” Netflix

“The Night Of,” HBO

“Wizard of Lies,” HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Better Call Saul,” AMC

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“The Americans,” FX (2015 & 2016 Winner in Category)

“The Crown,” Netflix

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

“This Is Us,” NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Atlanta,” FX

“black-ish,” ABC (2016 Winner in Category)

“Fleabag,” Amazon

“Master of None,” Netflix

“The Good Place,” NBC

“Veep,” HBO

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Atlanta,” FX

“Big Little Lies,” HBO

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

“The Leftovers,” HBO

“This Is Us,” NBC