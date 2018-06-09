TBS Cancels ‘People of Earth’ After Original Renewal Announcement

TBS has chosen to cancel scripted comedy series People of Earth after two seasons.

The news is quite a surprise, being as the network already announced that the show was renewed for a third season. The renewal was announced back in September, alongside renewals for Wrecked and The Guest Book, but it appears TBS has had a change of heart, as TV Line reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The cancellation was first revealed by People of Earth‘s creator, David Jenkins, in a series of tweets on Friday.

Just got word last night: TBS has cancelled People of Earth. Thank you to everyone who was a fan of the show and enjoyed its gentle, amiable sci-fi weirdness. It was an honor sharing this show with you. Let’s do it again soon. Love you all. https://t.co/QViyRi0RNF — David Jenkins (@david_jenkins__) June 8, 2018

“Just got word last night: TBS has cancelled People of Earth,” Jenkins wrote. “Thank you to everyone who was a fan of the show and enjoyed its gentle, amiable sci-fi weirdness. It was an honor sharing this show with you. Let’s do it again soon. Love you all. “

While some hoped TBS would be at least honoring its third season agreement, Jenkins soon squashed those hopes, as well. He claimed that season 3 was already written and ready to be filmed. However, those episodes will not be produced.

“Season three, which is already written, will not be shot,” he wrote. “Season two is the last season.”

Season three, which is already written, will not be shot. Season two is the last season. https://t.co/MNRlecLAQJ — David Jenkins (@david_jenkins__) June 8, 2018

Members of the sci-fi comedy’s cast have not spoken out about the cancellation.

Notably, Wyatt Cenac, who played lead character Ozzie Graham, has not addressed the cancellation and has no mention of the series on his Twitter profile. He has instead been actively promoting his HBO documentary series Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, which is nearing the end of its first season.

Other cast members on the show included Ana Gasteyer, Oscar Nuñez, Nasim Pedrad, Luka Jones, Michael Cassidy and Paul Lieberstein.

Some members of the People of Earth crew has addressed the cancellation, including writer Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz. She replied to one of Jenkins tweets and expressed her admiration for creating a great work experience for her.

“Thanks for creating such a fun show to work on and giving me a great job to get up and go to for the last 2.5 years,” she wrote.

Thanks for creating such a fun show to work on and giving me a great job to get up and go to for the last 2.5 years ❤️👽✌🏽 — Brig Muñoz-Liebowitz (@brigliebs) June 9, 2018

Photo Credit: TBS / Ian Watson