Tamera Mowry-Housley’s ‘The Real’ Co-Host Describes the Night of the Thousand Oaks Shooting

During Monday’s episode of The Real, the co-hosts recalled the night of the deadly mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, in which Tamera Mowry-Housley’s niece, Alaina Housley, was killed.

Housley, the youngest victim of the shooting at age 18, had gone to Borderline Bar for college country night with a group of friends, though following the shooting her family and friends were unable to get into contact with her. Mowry-Housley’s The Real co-host Loni Love explained how she was at the former Sister, Sister star’s side throughout her and husband Adam Housley’s desperate search for their niece.

“She was frantic,” Love recalled the call from her co-host. “I immediately went over there to her.”

Love explained how she and Mowry-Housley scoured through reports from the shooting, which claimed 12 lives, as Adam went to the Los Robles Regional Medical Center as well as the crime scene to search for the 18-year-old.

“Then we just started getting pieces of information,” Love continued. “Tamera was calling every hospital she could because we were holding out hope that maybe she was at the hospital.”

Just hours later, however, Mowry-Housley and her husband announced in a statement that Housley was among the victims of the shooting.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” they said. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Jeannie Mai went on to recount the moment she discovered that the 18-year-old had died.

“When I called her back, all she had to do was breathe and I just knew,” Mai said. “That sound that comes from a human soul when they lose somebody is a sound you’ll never forget.”

Adrienne Houghton also read a statement from Mowry-Housley to Love, thanking her for remaining at her side that difficult night and thanking her colleagues for their support.

“Loni, Tamera actually wanted me to say something that she wrote for you,” Houghton said. “She said, ‘Please tell Loni, thank you. Thank you for being there for me and answering her phone at 1 am. For giving me hope…until I got the call. Thank you for holding me and helping me breathe through the unthinkable. Thank you for always believing in the Housleys. The Housleys will be strong. We will never let Alaina or any other victim of gun violence die in vain.’”

Housley’s father, Arik Housley, has stated that the 18-year-old’s funeral will be held later this week.