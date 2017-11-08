Sylvester Stallone Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from ‘This Is Us’ Season Two
Just days following the news that Rambo himself, Sylvester Stallone, would be starring in a cameo role on NBC's This Is Us, some very awesome photos from the legendary star were shared to social media — and fans can't get enough!
Showrunner, Dan Fogelman announced on Thursday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that the Oscar-nominated actor will be portraying the co-star and father figure in the Ron Howard movie that Justin Hartley's character, Kevin Pearson was cast in at the end of season one.
It's a guest role no one saw coming — well, except for maybe Milo Ventimiglia, who plays patriarch, Jack Pearson on the groundbreaking NBC series. Ventimiglia, 40, played Stallone's son in the sixth Rocky movie, Rocky Balboa and the two have kept in touch ever since.
Of the connection, Justin Hartley called it "amazing," saying, "We have these big ideas on the show, and you hear about it through the grapevine and think, 'Wow, that's massive. How are we going to pull that off?' Like, 'I'm not sure he does television…,' but man, I guess the show is that good that people are wanting to be a part of it at every level."
If Stallone's Instagram feed is any indication of that adoration for the series that has touched the heart of audiences worldwide, we are definitely looking forward to more snaps as season two kicks off. To get you excited for the season two premiere on Sept. 26, check out some of the awesome snaps shared to social media by the icon himself with the cast of TV's favorite family.
With Justin Hartley
Last season on This Is Us, Hartley's character, Kevin got the role of a lifetime with an offer to star in a big budget Hollywood film directed by none other than Ron Howard. The well-regarded director caught Kevin's play while visiting New York and enjoyed his performance so much that he felt compelled to give him a role in his next movie. But will Kevin deliver after jumping at the chance and once again, leaving his blossoming relationship with childhood love, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) up in the air?
As spoilers have been shared, with the sought-after role comes co-stars and one of Kevin's will be Stallone. Hartley says that he and Stallone's characters will be teaming up in a "war movie/period piece...a massive-budget, huge movie." Adding that This Is Us is lucky because, "We got the main man to come do it. It doesn't really get better than that, does it?"
With Chrissy Metz
While we're unsure if Chrissy Metz's character, Kate will be interacting with Stallone in season two, the oldest Pearson twin had a lot going on in the season finale and its penultimate episode that has audiences wondering what will be her next move. After confessing to fiancé Toby that it was her "fault" for father, Jack's death and that she's "the reason he's dead," Kate has a lot going on and decides to pursue a career in singing — a lot like her mother, Rebecca (Mandy Moore).
While Kate has been beating herself up all along with the shocking confession about her father, in an image shared by Stallone, actress, Metz is throwing a punch at the iconic star who captioned the image, "Getting punched out by the amazing [Chrissy Metz] on the set of THIS IS US."
With Milo Ventimiglia
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Ventimiglia told press at the Television Critics Association that he keeps in touch with his former co-star, Stallone and that when it was time to start season two, he knew it would be a great role for the legend.
"There's a movie star, a movie idol, that Justin [Hartley's] character is going to be working with, and when I'd heard what the episode was going to be and everything, they just kind of looked at me and they said, 'Yeah, someone liked Sly,'" Ventimiglia said. "And I'm like, 'Cool.' And they go, 'Do you think he'll do it?' And I went ,'I don't know.' And they just kept looking at me, and I'm like, 'Oh — you want me to call him?'"
While it would be a stretch that Ventimiglia's character would meet Stallone's since there are two timelines to consider and well, Jack is dead in the future, the Rocky star snapped an image of the two "buddies," that had fans gushing over the reunion of co-stars who were once father and son.
"My good buddy Milo Ventimiglia who was nice enough to invite me to be on the show," Stallone captioned.
This Is Us premieres Sept. 26 on NBC.
