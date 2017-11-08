Sylvester Stallone Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from ‘This Is Us’ Season Two

With Justin Hartley Last season on This Is Us, Hartley's character, Kevin got the role of a lifetime with an offer to star in a big budget Hollywood film directed by none other than Ron Howard. The well-regarded director caught Kevin's play while visiting New York and enjoyed his performance so much that he felt compelled to give him a role in his next movie. But will Kevin deliver after jumping at the chance and once again, leaving his blossoming relationship with childhood love, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) up in the air? As spoilers have been shared, with the sought-after role comes co-stars and one of Kevin's will be Stallone. Hartley says that he and Stallone's characters will be teaming up in a "war movie/period piece...a massive-budget, huge movie." Adding that This Is Us is lucky because, "We got the main man to come do it. It doesn't really get better than that, does it?" On the THIS IS US set with Justin Hartley , this is a fantastic show and he is great to work with!#thisisus @justinhartley A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT prevnext

With Chrissy Metz While we're unsure if Chrissy Metz's character, Kate will be interacting with Stallone in season two, the oldest Pearson twin had a lot going on in the season finale and its penultimate episode that has audiences wondering what will be her next move. After confessing to fiancé Toby that it was her "fault" for father, Jack's death and that she's "the reason he's dead," Kate has a lot going on and decides to pursue a career in singing — a lot like her mother, Rebecca (Mandy Moore). While Kate has been beating herself up all along with the shocking confession about her father, in an image shared by Stallone, actress, Metz is throwing a punch at the iconic star who captioned the image, "Getting punched out by the amazing [Chrissy Metz] on the set of THIS IS US." Getting punched out by the amazing@chrissymetz On the set of THIS IS US #thisisus A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT prevnext