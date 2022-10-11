SyFy's 'Reginald the Vampire' Cast Reveals How They Would Handle a Blood-Sucking BFF

SyFy's new horror-comedy series Reginald the Vampire asks the question: What would happen if a regular person suddenly became a vampire? The show features Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Jacob Batalon as the lead character, Reginald, who finds himself in need of support from his friends — and frienemies — when he is turned into a blood-sucking creature of the night. Starring as Reginald's friends are Em Haine as Sarah Kinney — Reginald's crush — and Marguerite Hanna as their slushie shop co-worker Ashley. There is also Aren Buchholz as the shop manager, Todd, who seems intent on making Reginald's life harder than it has to be.

Ahead of the series premiere, PopCulture.com had a chance to chat with the cast, and we had to ask the most glaring question: "How would you handle a blood-sucking BFF?" More specifically, we wanted to know if they were the friend who would let their newly vampire BFF drink their blood —presuming they didn't overdo it — or if they are more the "help you hide the bodies" type of friend. "To be honest, I would do both," Haine confessed. Not content with only two options, Hanna asked, "Why does it have to be one or the other?"

Welcome to the Slushy Shack! Can they take your order? Drop your go-to slushy flavor below 🥤 And don't forget to catch #ReginaldTheVampire Wednesdays 10/9c on SYFY! pic.twitter.com/Jw9Gyrjsp7 — SYFY (@SYFY) October 11, 2022

When pressed for an answer, Hanna replied, "I mean, why does it have to be one or the other? I think I would want to know what it feels like to have someone drink my blood." Haine then quipped, "Kinky." Hanna continued, "I would do it for the novelty of the experience, but I think after that I'd be so down to help them plan a meal. Let's plan dinner. Let's do dinner. You know?"

While offering his answer, Buchholz dropped a slight spoiler — which we've left out so as to not ruin the show for fans — but then added, "I mean, if it was my best buddy for sure I'd do it. It's like, hey, bros, for sure. Would I let him feed? Yeah. Would I help him find it? Yeah. Would I help him bury bodies? That's a tough one. We don't need to kill people. We've established you can feed without killing people, so I don't know."

Haine noted that he made a "good point," but Hanna pushed back, asking, "You don't want to know what it's like? The thrill of the kill? Haine then joked that "Todd is our moral compass, which means we're really f—ed, eh?" Hanna inquired to Buchholz, "You're not curious?" He replied, "Mags, we can feed, we don't have to kill. Okay? Let's just keep it together." Reginald the Vampire airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.