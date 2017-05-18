SWAT First Look Trailer Finally Revealed

The first official look at CBS’ new action-packed drama S.W.A.T. starring Criminal Minds alum Shemar Moore will have you on the edge of your seat with nail-biting intensity.

The synopsis for the show reads: “A locally born and bred SWAT sergeant is torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers when he’s tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in L.A. law enforcement.”

S.W.A.T. is based on the ’70s TV series and 2003 film of the same name, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell. Moore will take on the role of Sgt. Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrison, the same role portrayed by Jackson played in the movie.

Shemar Moore’s turn in S.W.A.T. will mark his return to CBS after starring on Criminal Minds for 11 years.

Senior Executive VP of CBS Primetime Kelly Kahl spoke out about Moore’s return to the network.

“Shemar Moore is back…our audience loves him,” she said.”This is a noisy show, this is perfect for 10 0’clock. We’re kicking down some doors.”

The pilot was directed by Star Trek Beyond‘s Justin Lin. The executive producers attached to the drama include The Shield creator Shawn Ryan, Neal H. Moritz, Justin lin, and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.

The pilot episode also stars Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, and Kenny Johnson. CBS clearly felt like the pilot was a strong first showing considering the network parted ways with shows like Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, 2 Broke Girls, and Pure Genius, in order to make room for a number of new programming – including S.W.A.T. – in the fall.

Be sure to check out S.W.A.T. this fall on Thursdays on CBS at 10 p.m. ET.

