‘Survivor’ Contestant’s Girlfriend Dumped Him After He Lost

Survivor 48 star David Kinne is having a bad time on and off the screen.

The contestant, jokingly nicknamed Captain America, had a rough season on Survivor. Not only was he voted off, his girlfriend broke up with him shortly after his loss.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While his “Strong Five” alliance went on to control the tribe, his physical prowess often carried him to victory, and he correctly deduced nearly every secret alliance on the series. To his allies, his conduct came off as paranoid and sanctimonious (even though he was ultimately correct).

Due to his declining reputation, he was later blindsided and voted off by fellow alliance member Shauhin Davari on Day 17.

In the series, he frequently talked about how his girlfriend was planning to leave him if he did not win a million dollars. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he revealed that she kept her word.

“Well, a few weeks after she found out I didn’t win, she was out the door. So as many people probably laughed at that whole thing, it was unfortunately true,” he said. “But things are going now. I’m dating the most incredible woman. She’s phenomenal. I’m truly feeling blessed right now. So yeah, I’m almost glad I didn’t win a million dollars on that.”