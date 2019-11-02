‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki’s Return to Show Confirmed Following Arrest

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki‘s arrest on Sunday, Oct. 27 is not expected to make an impact on filming the show’s 15th and final season. Padalecki was arrested while on a break from production, and cameras in Vancouver are reportedly rolling already. This would likely explain his absence from a Halloween photo his wife Genevieve Cortese posted from Austin, Texas.

According to Deadline, the arrest outside an Austin bar took place during a previously scheduled break in production. The site notes he was not scheduled to return to Vancouver until “later this week.”

Padalecki’s return to Canada could explain why he was not in a photo with his wife and their three children all dressed up for Halloween. Cortsese noted the photo was taken in Austin, where the couple live.

Padalecki has not posted on Instagram himself since Oct. 12. Cortese, an actress and lifestyle blogger, has not commented on her husband’s arrest.

The Supernatural star was arrested in the early morning hours on Oct. 27 outside Stereotype, a bar he owns in downtown Austin. According to the arrest affidavit, obtained by the Austin Statesman, police arrived at the club at about 2:08 a.m. to find people pointing to Padalecki and asking them to arrest him.

During their investigation, police spoke to an assistant manager who said there was an argument between Padalecki and other at the bar. The employees tried to get him out of the establishment, but he allegedly started arguing with them.

According to the affidavit, Padalecki tried to follow the manager back inside, but several employees tried to block him. At that point, he allegedly punched the assistant manager.

The general manager was called in and by the time he arrived, the fight spilled outside. The general manager tried to split them up, but Padalecki still tried to get back in. Padalecki put his hands on the doorman, and the general manager pulled him off. Then, Padalecki allegedly punched the general manager.

Another employee told police Padalecki was the “antagonist” of the fights. Padalecki was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault with injury. He was booked on $5,000 bond and was later released.

The 37-year-old actor is best known for playing Sam Winchester on Supernatural, which airs on The CW. The show is now in its 20-episode final season and airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

After the show wraps, Padalecki signed on to star in a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, which would be filmed in Texas. If The CW moves forward with the project, it is expected to air during the 2019-2020 TV season.

