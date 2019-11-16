‘Supernatural’ Series Finale Date Revealed

The CW’s midseason premiere schedule is here, and with it, the air date for the finale of Supernatural. The beloved mystery series has been on the air for many, many years, and some fans were beginning to doubt it would ever end. However, on Monday, May 18 2020, the Winchester brothers will leave TV once and for all.

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have been playing Sam and Dean Winchester respectively since Supernatural premiered in 2005. The series has gone for 15 seasons and over 300 episodes, but soon it will finally come to an end.

The CW’s midseason premiere schedule shows Supernatural returning on Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET. According to a report by TV Guide, it will stick with that new time slot through May, when the series finale that many doubted would ever come will premiere.

This announcement comes far in advance, so fans have time to prepare themselves both emotionally and logistically. Supernatural currently airs on Thursdays, and there are two more episodes left before the midseason break even starts. The next two installments debut on Nov. 21 and Dec. 5.



Supernatural is a dark fantasy following a pair of brothers through haunted, demonic and, well, supernatural encounters. They fight off ghosts, monsters and real biblical demons in their efforts to protect humanity from the terrors beyond the veil.

These adventures have led to a lot of strange places over the course of 15 seasons, and they are not over yet. The current season finds Sam and Dean grappling with some heavy spiritual concepts that rarely get such scrutiny on network TV. They are dealing with questions of free will, subjective morality and the very existence of a higher power at all.

In a run this long, many fans are excited to see that Supernatural can still tackle such heavy concepts. The show premiered so long ago that at the time it was actually on a network called The WB. The WB network was later shut down, though many of its biggest shows — including Supernatural — were absorbed into The CW in 2006. The CW is a joint venture between Warner Bros. and CBS.

Viewers are now faced with two big finales on The CW this spring. In addition to Supernatural, the network’s first DC Comics-based super hero show, Arrow, comes to an end in 2020. The show has gone for 8 seasons and spawned a huge inter-connected universe that includes The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lighting, Batwoman and Supergirl. The Arrow series finale airs on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. ET.