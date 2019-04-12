‘Supernatural’ Says Goodbye to Mary Winchester in Emotional Farewell

Rest in peace, Mary Winchester!

After last week’s episode left the beloved character’s life in the balance, Supernatural revealed during Thursday’s new installment that after Jack (Alexander Calvert) lost control he accidentally killed her.

The heartbreaking twist came after Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) learned the news from Rowena (Ruth Connell), who was not able to find Mary with a locator spell.

“Mary Winchester is no longer on this earth,” she said solemnly.

While the brother’s first decided to work together to find a way to bring their mother back from the dead, a quick visit to heaven by Castiel (Misha Collins) led to the reveal she had already found peace in the afterlife.

Duma (Erica Cerra) revealed to the brothers that Mary (Samantha Smith) died without pain and that her story “is complete.”

Castiel later visits Mary’s heaven to make sure she is doing O.K. and he assures Sam and Dean that she is happy and reunited with her big love, John Winchester. The brothers, along with Castiel, celebrate Mary’s life by performing a proper hunter’s funeral in an emotional scene.

Mary Winchester was dead at the beginning of the long-running CW series, after she was murdered by the Demon Azazel. Her death is what led John to become a hunter in order to avenge her passing, and also to raise their sons to be hunters as well. After Dean reunited God and The Darkness, she was brought back to life The Darkness as a gift.

The character became a central part of the show after her resurrection, frequently standing by the brothers in their quests.

Mary’s death comes a few weeks after Supernatural stars Padalecki, Ackles and Collins revealed the long running series will be coming to an end after its upcoming 15th season, as first reported by Comicbook.com.

“Hey #SPNFamily,” Padalecki wrote on Twitter along with the video message, “Here’s a little message from Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and me. I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while I go cry.”

“Hey guys, Jared, Jensen, and Misha here, and we have some very big news that we wanted y’all to hear from us,” Padalecki says in the video. Ackles continued, “We just told the crew that, though we are very, very excited about moving into our 15th season, it will be our last.”

Are you sad to see Mary Winchester go? Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.