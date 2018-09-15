‘Supernatural’ Actress Kim Rhodes Will Return as Jody Mills in Wake of ‘Wayward Sisters’ Failure

Kim Rhodes is expected to return to The CW‘s Supernatural as Jody Mills after the network chose not to go forward with the Wayward Sisters spin-off.

Co-shorwunner Andrew Dabb told TVLine Tuesday that Jody will be back after a “mysterious death, when it turns out that she and Sam [Jared Padelecki] and Dean [Jensen Ackles] are looking for the same person.”

Dabb said that Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster) will also appear in the upcoming season.

“Our hope is, toward the back half of the season, to see everyone together in a plotline that we think dovetails very nicely with our Supernatural storyline for the season,” Dabb explained. “We’re not, like, taking a detour into Wayward world. [We’re] taking some of those characters who we love so much, and some of the ideas, and folding them into Sam and Dean’s story.”

In another preview for season 14, TVLine teased the season premiere, in which Dean’s body is under Michael’s control. Dabb said the first two episodes of the season will “really explore” how Michael wants to dominate Earth. Meanwhile, Sam is trying to find Dean.

“He’s extremely driven to find Dean,” Dabb said. “He’s mobilized everyone he can think of, including the Apocalypse World hunters, to do this. Cas is very much the same way. Cas [Misha Collins] is very much like, ‘We have to find him.’”

During Supernatural‘s 13th season, The CW aired a backdoor pilot for Wayward Sisters, which would have featured Rhodes, Hanscum, Kathryn Newton, Katherine Ramdeen, Clark Backo and Yadira Guevara-Prip.

However, in May, TVLine confirmed that The CW was not going forward with the series. Dabb also vowed to use the characters in Supernatural again.

“It breaks my heart to say this, but CW has chosen to pass on Wayward Sisters. We love these characters, and have spent almost two years trying to make this show a reality on the network… but there are some fights, sometimes, you can’t win,” Dabb tweeted. “I want to thank everyone involved in this entire process, from our fantastic crew, to our amazing cast, and, most of all you. Your passion for this idea fueled us, and we wanted so much to make this happen for you. I’m so sorry we couldn’t. But know that these characters will live on. We owe them, and you, and us that.”

This was the second unsuccessful attempt at a Supernatural spin-off. In 2014, a backdoor pilot for Supernatural: Bloodlines aired during Supernatural‘s ninth season. The proposed series was set in Chicago and starred Lucien Laviscount, Nathaniel Buzolic and Danielle Savre. The CW also chose against ordering the show to series.

Supernatural‘s 14th season kicks off on The CW on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m.

Photo credit: CBS