‘Supernatural’ Alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan Returning for 300th Episode

Supernatural will celebrate its landmark 300th episode with a guest star appearance 10 years in the making.

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan will reprise his role as John Winchester for the special episode, titled “Lebanon,” set to air Thursday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Jeffrey back for this milestone episode and think fans will love what we have planned for his character… and a few other surprise guest stars,” Supernatural executive producer Andrew Dabb said in a statement, as first reported by ComicBook.com.

No details were immediately revealed as to what will bring John Winchester back to the series after a 10-year absence.

The news comes months after Morgan promised fans during an appearance at Walker Stalker Con that he would eventually return to the series. Winchester was killed off many years ago, but continues to play a big role in the show’s mythology.

In the season two finale, John’s ghost was able to escape from the help of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), who killed the demon Azazel, whom he had spent most of his life hunting down to seek revenge for his wife’s death.

After that, it appeared that the man’s spirit finally got to be at peace. Since then, the series has referenced John Winchester several times, and even shows younger versions of the character. Morgan, however, has not returned to the series since then.

Morgan teased his return to the series ahead of the announcement on Nov. 26, when he responded to a fan on Twitter.

In the social media platform, a fan asked him if he would consider reprising the role of the Winchester brothers’ father if the opportunity came and he replied: “Sure. If the story was right…”

Sure. If story was right. Alright folks… I’m out! Be well.. and treat eachother how youd like to be treated. ❤️ — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) November 26, 2018

The response got many fans hyped up, replying to the actor’s message with joyous calls for his return.

“Yes please come back,” one user wrote.

“Honestly, the character’s soul escaped hell when the gates were opened. The spirit of John Winchester is walking the Earth still… You’d think he’d feel the shift that brought his wife back from the dead? He’d notice her spirit leaving the afterlife. Leaving him. Find her,” another user speculated.

“WE MISS JOHN,” a third user commented, echoing many other Twitter followers wishing John Winchester would return.

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET On The CW.