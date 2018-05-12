‘Superior Donuts’ Canceled After 2 Seasons on CBS

New reports say that CBS has officially canceled Superior Donuts, the multi-camera sitcom that brought viewers into a dysfunctional bakery for two years.

The comedy premiered last year, and CBS was so confident about it that it got to follow The Big Bang Theory, the most-watched sitcom on TV today. Superior Donuts did reasonably well at first, though when it was renewed the show came back with a few casting changes.

In season 2, the show added Diane Guerrero to the main cast. It got a full season 2 pick-up, but it didn’t go far enough. According to a new report by Deadline, the show was officially canceled on Saturday morning.



CBS is reportedly frantically reorganizing in the hopes of reclaiming its dominance in Monday night TV. The network held the highest ratings in the beginning of each week for years, with a number of comedies leading right into CSI: Miami. This year, it finally took a hit, as The Big Bang Theory was supplanted by Roseanne and the whole ecosystem shifted.

Unfortunately, Superior Donuts was the lowest-rated show in CBS’s Monday night line-up, making it the easy decision to cut the series. The show had some high points, though many critics seem to agree that the show never quite found its footing.

The cast of the show was beloved, however, and many are sad to see it go because it was the only comedy with a diverse lead on CBS. In fairness, the network has just ordered two new multi-camera sitcoms for next season, one untitled from Damon Wayans Jr. and one from Cedric the Entertainer called Welcome to the Jungle.

Still, fans of Superior Donuts wish that one diverse show didn’t have to leave to make room for two new ones. The show was based on a play written by Tracy Letts. It tracked the relationship of a gruff business owner named Arthur Przybyszewski and a young new employee named Franco Wicks as the two dealt with the zany regulars at the old donut shop.

A surprising number of shows found themselves on the chopping block this season, and some fans were horrified when they saw what was leaving their screens for good. Fox, in particular, reduced its regular line-up to make room for its 5-year deal with the NFL to host Thursday Night Football.

Still, it’s not all bad news. Shortly after Fox canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine, fan outcry reached a fever pitch. It became such a hot topic on social media that NBC stepped in, picking up the show for a sixth season there instead.