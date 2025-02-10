Super Bowl Viewers Call Out Major Problem With Fox Broadcast

The 2025 Super Bowl may have divided fans along team lines, but it seems most NFL fans were united on one front: a dislike of Fox Sport’s brand-new scorebug. The network debuted the new simplified graphic at the bottom of the screen during the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, immediately stirring controversy among viewers.

The network opted to ditch flashy graphics and instead opted for a stripped back, simplistic approach to the scorebug, which featured “KC” and “PHI” in large, blocky letters to represent the two opposing teams. The graphic did not feature the team logos, but instead only used the color of the respective teams set amid an empty background.

Viewers didn’t hesitate to slam the design on social media, with one person writing on X after Fox debuted the new scorebug, “Who botched the scorebug? These KC PHI letters are way too big! Not the day to roll this out.” Others dubbed it “the worst scorebug design I’ve seen in a long time,” as a third person commented, “this scorebug is so minimalistic while also being the biggest thing on my screen, get it off please.” Somebody else wrote that it “looks like an unfinished version accidentally got put on screen.”

Casual viewers weren’t the only ones to slam the design. USA Today senior writer Andrew Joseph wrote on X, “Just think of the countless meetings and people Fox had all to settle on this scorebug for the Super Bowl.” The Barstool Sports team also chimed in, with Big Cat writing, “Insane they would drop this scorebug on us in the Super Bowl. Nasty work,” while Barstool’s PFT Commenter added, “Might have to boycott the NFL over the scorebug.”

Fox hasn’t responded to the outcry at this time, and it remains unclear if the scorebug will be tweaked and brought up to fans’ standards before Week 1 of the 2025 season. Fans can take some comfort in knowing that Fox will not broadcast the 2026 Super Bowl, which will instead air on NBC and stream on Peacock, meaning there will likely be an all-new scorebug for the milestone 60th Super Bowl next year, which will be held at Levi’s Stadium – home of the San Francisco 49ers – on Feb. 8, 2026.