‘This Is Us’ Sneak Peek Shows Jack Waking up to the House on Fire

The This Is Us moment we’ve all been waiting is almost here.

NBC released a dramatic sneak peek from Sunday’s Super Bowl episode, titled “Super Bowl Sunday,” and it picks up right where the last episode left off, with the beloved Pearson family home on fire thanks to a malfunctioning Crock-Pot and a battery-less smoke detector.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the clip, first released by Entertainment Tonight, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) is jolted awake the night after the Super Bowl by a loud thud.

Unable to go back to sleep, he checks on his sleeping wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), before he gets up from bed and grabs his glass of water to take a swig — only another loud thud catches his attention. As Jack goes to take a sip of water, his eyes move up toward the gap in the bedroom door.

Smoke is coming into the room.

Half awake, Jack goes to the door and the second he opens it he sees the chaos of the fire has already reached upstairs.

“Rebecca, you should wake up! The house is on fire! Get dressed! Put some shoes on!” Jack yells out to his wife, who springs out of bed.

“Hey kids, the house is on fire!” Jack checks up on each of his kids, Randall and Kate, who both respond in sheer horror, and when he hurriedly declares that he’s going to run downstairs to check on Kevin, Rebecca tells him that he isn’t home. “Are you sure?!” Jack says as he gets dressed.

The clip ends with Jack gearing up to head into the fire to save his children.

The upcoming episode will finally reveal the circumstances behind Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death. Mandy Moore described the episode as a “soul-crusher.”

“I don’t know if people are going to be ready for the next episode. I’m not,” Moore said. “I mean, I filmed it and it was really hard on every level. I think it’s … I think it’s gonna be a good soul-crusher.”

On Thursday, Moore took to Instagram to admit she had to wear an eye mask the day after watching the episode with the rest of the cast from all the crying.

“Watched the Super Bowl episode last night with the cast and I’m still not okay,” Moore captioned the selfie.

After the last episode of This Is Us showed a fire burning throughout the Pearsons’ home while they slept, show execs say the forthcoming episode will answer every question viewers have about Jack’s death.

This Is Us will air the pivotal hour directly after the Super Bowl post-game celebration. The show regularly airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.