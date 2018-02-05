‘This Is Us’ Edits Super Bowl LII Into New Episode

The Sunday night episode of This Is Us featured footage from Super Bowl LII, less than two hours after the game ended. The impressive editing left fans on Twitter surprised.

The footage from the second quarter of Super Bowl LII was inserted behind Toby and Kate. It clearly showed the score as 15-6 in the second quarter, making it obvious that it was not from a previous Eagles-Patriots game.

How do you take the time to edit in correct game footage for Superbowl 52, yet have everything taking place during daylight hours on the east coast #ThisIsUs — Jason K (@Mobil1fan) February 5, 2018



@DaltonRoss Was that game footage from today’s game in #thisisus? It sure looked like it to me. If it is that was really impressive by the post production team! — Karen Magee (@KarenEMagee) February 5, 2018



Three cheers for the @NBCThisisUs crew putting in actual footage from tonight’s game. #ThisIsUs — Meghan Spradling (@megspradling) February 5, 2018

The episode of This Is Us was set on the day of the Super Bowl. Earlier, we saw that Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) died on the day of the 1998 Super Bowl after the Pearson house caught fire.

Jack initially survived the fire, but he died at the hospital, where he suffered a heart attack.

The episode also included a shocking flash-forward, where we saw Randall’s daughter Tessa become a foster care worker, helping a couple become foster parents for a young boy.

The next new episode of This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

This episode will feature Jack’s funeral. It could also show Kevin’s reaction to learning how Jack died, since that was not shown Sunday. Kevin was at Sophie’s house when the Pearson family home caught on fire.

Super Bowl LII ended with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the New England Patriots 41-33. It is the franchise’s first Super Bowl win.

Many of the fans watching tonight praised the This Is Us crew for the surprising edit.

Wow! Did anyone else notice that there was actual game footage of #SuperBowlLII playing on a tv in the background of a scene at the end of tonight’s episode of #ThisIsUs ? Amazing! — Ralph Feaster (@ralphfeaster) February 5, 2018



@NBCThisisUs, another tear jerker. You always find ways to #ThisIsUs us. Kudos to live updating with footage from today’s game. pic.twitter.com/9mD082lNzq — Juan Valentin (@Borinkito) February 5, 2018



