Super Bowl Halftime Show: The Weeknd's Fans Call out Grammys for Tweet Following Awards Snub

The Weeknd fans quickly called out the Recording Academy when its Twitter page celebrated the "Blinding Lights" singer's Super Bowl LV halftime show performance, even though they snubbed his latest album. While After Hours was one of the most critically acclaimed albums of 2020 and "Blinding Lights" one of the biggest hits of the year, The Weeknd did not receive a single Grammy nomination. After the Grammys snubbed him, The Weeknd called it "corrupt."

"Three-time GRAMMY winner [The Weeknd] takes the stage during [the Pepsi Halftime Show]," the Grammys' tweet read. They included three photos from the performance. The tweet quickly went viral, but not because fans were happy with the call-out.

The Weeknd has 10 Grammy nominations on his resume and just three wins. In 2016, he won Best Urban Contemporary Album for Beauty Behind the Madness and Record of the Year for "Can't Feel My Face." His most recent win came for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Starboy. While Starboy had several hits as well, including the title track that was performed Sunday night, none of those songs received individual Grammy nominations, so the Recording Academy has a history with snubbing his work.