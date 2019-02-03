Super Bowl Time: When to Watch the New England Patriots and LA Rams Face Off

Super Bowl LIII kicks off on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game features the AFC Champion New England Patriots, facing off against the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams.

The game comes two weeks after each team won their conferences in spectacular fashion. The Rams (13-3) beat the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans 26-23 in overtime. The win was set-up by a controversial non-call pass interference, which forced the Saints to go for a field goal earlier than they wanted to. The Rams had enough time to tie the game in regulation, sending it into overtime. Although the Saints got the ball first, quarterback Drew Brees threw an interception, setting up a chance for the Rams to get a game-winning field goal.

The AFC Championship Game in Kansas City also ended in overtime after the Patriots (11-5) and Chiefs scored a combined 38 points in a wild fourth quarter. The Patriots got the ball first in OT, and quarterback Tom Brady led his offense quickly down the field to score a game-ending touchdown. The final score was 37-31.

Super Bowl LIII marks the third consecutive Super Bowl appearance for the Patriots and fourth in the last five years. Brady and head coach Bill Belichick are looking for their sixth Super Bowl championship, following wins at Super Bowl XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX and LI. In last year’s Super Bowl, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-33. Overall, this is the franchise’s 11th Super Bowl appearance.

This marks the first appearance of the Rams franchise in the Super Bowl since its return to Los Angeles in 2016. The franchise’s only Super Bowl championship came at Super Bowl XXXIV, when they beat the Tennessee Titans after the 1999 season and were still in St. Louis. The Rams have only been to four Super Bowls, and this is their first since they lost to the Patriots at Super Bowl XXXVI.

While the Patriots are filled with experience, the Rams are led by second-year quarterback Jared Goff and head coach Sean McVay. At 33, McVay is the youngest Super Bowl head coach ever.

The Super Bowl halftime show features Maroon 5 and rappers Big Boi and Travis Scott. The National Anthem is being performed by Gladys Knight.

This is the first Super Bowl halftime show to feature multiple artists since Super Bowl 50 in 2016, which featured Beyonce, Coldplay and Bruno Mars. The past two Super Bowls have featured Lady Gaga and Justin Timberlake, who both performed solo sets.

