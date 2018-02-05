Sunday’s TV Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Scores Highest Post-Super Bowl Numbers in Six Years

NBC’s This Is Us had a super night with their post-Super Bowl episode.

The episode, titled “Super Bowl Sunday,” drew in record numbers, and is currently eyeing a six-year post-game high, TVLine reports. Drawing in a possible record-breaking 16.2 household overnight rating in the key 18-49 demo, the episode has already posted the best post-game performance since The Voice followed the game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in 2012.

This Is Us‘ major success can be credited due to its loyal fan base and the fact that the episode finally revealed Jack’s fate. In a bizarre twist early in the post-Super Bowl episode, Jack Pearson, portrayed by Milo Ventimiglia, did not die in the fire that burned down the family’s house in Pittsburgh, but rather later at the hospital after he suffered cardiac arrest.

The big reveal left fans of the show shocked many taking to social media to express their thoughts about the surprise twist.

While the heartbreaking episode of This Is Us scored big, NBC‘s other major headliner of the night, Super Bowl LII, proved to be a bit more disappointing. The game, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles win 41 to 33, scored a 4.77 rating. While the number may seem stellar, it is down 3% from last year’s game and marks an eight-year low.