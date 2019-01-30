‘Suits’ Spinoff ‘Pearson’ Trailer Released

USA Network’s new Suits spinoff series, Pearson, is taking a look at the scandalous world of Chicago politics.

The network released the first trailer for the Gina Torres-led spinoff series, which will follow disbarred New York City lawyer Jessica Pearson (Torres) in her new role as a fixer for the Chicago Mayor Bobby Novak (Morgan Spector).

Suits fans will remember Jessica as the lawyer who fought on behalf of the rich at her corporate law firm, though it seems her new career will have attempting to change the world and do the right thing.

“Some of you are well aware of my past, but I am anxious to give something back,” Jessica says at a press conference at the beginning of the trailer. Later on, she declares, “We could fix some real problems in this city.”

The trailer suggests Novak’s team might be caught in some sketchy practices, and already establishes the rivalry between Jessica and the city’s lawyer Keri Allen (Bethany Joy Lenz), who on Suits was responsible for Jessica losing her license.

Anticipation for Pearson‘s premiere comes nearly a week after USA Network announced the ninth and final season renewal for flaship series, Suits.

In a statement, creator Aaron Korsh thanked fans for their support through the years for the legal drama and saying he looks forward to “enraging and hopefully sometimes delighting you with the final episodes.”

In discussions about what might happen in the final season, creator Aaron Korsh said it was likely Torres would appear in the last episodes of the flagship series, though fans shouldn’t expect big crossovers between Suits and Pearson.

“The spinoff is its own,” Korsh told Deadline. “It is both connected to and different from Suits, and I feel like it needs to establish its world and its tone and its characters firmly before even contemplating one of the Suits series regulars becoming any kind of part of that show.

However, he did tease fans could find some surprising moments that will connect the worlds of both shows during Pearson’s first season.

“Now, might there be a surprise or two during the course of the Pearson first season and have a little interaction? That’s always a possibility,” he told the outlet.

Pearson was created by Korsh and Suits showrunner/executive producer Daniel Arkin. The series also stars Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree, Isabel Arraiza and Chantel Riley.

The show will reportedly premiere later this year on USA Network.