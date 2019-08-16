‘Suits’ Pokes Fun at Meghan Markle’s Royal Role After Leaving Show

Meghan Markle appeared in her final episode of the USA drama Suits in April 2018, with the episode airing just weeks before Markle’s May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

In the show’s Season 7 finale, Markle’s character, Rachel Zane, tied the knot with Patrick J. Adams’ Mike Ross, with the couple later leaving for Seattle to embark on a new law career. During Tuesday’s Season 9 episode, the show had Mike return to Chicago and offer an update on how his wife is doing, telling his former co-workers, “If I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me.”

The show tweeted a GIF of the scene with a winking emoji, all but confirming that the line was a playful nod to Markle’s new role as the Duchess of Sussex.

Markle announced shortly after her November 2017 engagement to Harry that she would be retiring from acting.

“I think what’s been so exciting [transitioning] out of my career and into, as you said, the causes I can focus even more energy on, very early out of the gate, [is that you] have a voice that people listen to, a lot of responsibility,” she said in her first joint interview with Harry after their engagement.

“It’s a new chapter,” the new mom added. “And also, keep in mind, I’d been working on my show for seven years. So we were very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series. And for me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, ‘You know what, I have ticked this box, and I feel really proud of the work I’ve done there.’ And now it’s time to work as a team with [Harry].”

While Markle is no longer acting, she’s still involved in the theater, as she was announced as patron of London’s Royal National Theatre in January as one of her multiple royal patronages. A press release from Kensington Palace at the time shared that Markle chose patronages that reflected her interests, one of which is acting.

“The Duchess is a strong believer in using the arts to bring people from different backgrounds and communities together,” the message read. “The National Theatre’s mission is to make world class theatre that’s entertaining, challenging and inspiring – and to make it for everyone.”

“Whilst Her Royal Highness spent ten years working in television, her training is in theatre,” the release added. “As well as a double major in theatre and international relations from Northwestern University, which is renowned for its drama programme, Her Royal Highness volunteered at a performing arts after school programme for children in underprivileged school districts in Los Angeles.”

