‘Suits’ Final Season Trailer Features Meghan Markle With Patrick J. Adams

Suits is nearing the premiere of its final episodes, and reliving some of Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams‘ best moments on the series before the season premiere.

The USA Network drama series released the first trailer for the final season, showing some of the show’s biggest Rachel (Markle) and Mike (Adams) relationship milestones. From fighting to “I love you’s,” their touching proposal and the wedding finale are all included in the 1-minute clip.

Both stars exited the series after the wedding episode, as Adams welcomed a baby with wife Troian Bellisario and Meghan prepared for her own real-life fairytale wedding to Prince Harry, and later welcoming their first child together, Archie.

The trailer also shows Suits fan-favorite couple Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Donna (Sarah Rafferty), who finally got together at the end of Season 8.

“You’re going to make me cry,” Donna tells him at the end of the teaser. He responds, “I’m just getting started.”

Us Weekly teases Harvey and Donna will face the struggle of balancing their new relationship and her former relationship with work. Adams is also set to return as Mike and will go head to head with Harvey and Samantha (Katherine Heigl) on a new case.

As for the Duchess of Sussex’s character, producers teased there will a be a “little update on Rachel” but there are currently no plans for the British Royal to reprise her role.

“We’re not currently pursuing asking Meghan Markle to leave her position with the royal family and join us,” Suits creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh said in January at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “I would love it, but I think it’s pretty close to zero.”

When the news of the final season first came out, Schock said some fan-favorite characters would return but he didn’t want the whole season to be about the show’s legacy.

“I don’t want to spend the entire season on reminiscing, but also I don’t want to spend none of the season bringing back old favorites so we’re trying to formulate what the balance is going to be,” he said. “It’s always been in the lexicon of Suits to bring people back and that’s because I think that’s how life works. People come in and out of your life so we’ve always had a mix of new and old and I think we will continue with that hopefully in a satisfying way.”

Suits returns for its final season Wednesday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET on USA.