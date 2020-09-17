'Stumptown' Cancellation Lights up Social Media

Social media is reacting after yet another beloved series received an early cancellation. On Wednesday, ABC confirmed that its Cobie Smulders-starring dramadey Stumptown had been canceled, despite it having already been picked up for a second season.

The decision to reverse the renewal was reportedly due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has impacted several series and led to several previously renewed series to be canceled. An individual with knowledge of the situation explained that timing and scheduling needs for the current season have been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, making it impossible for the series to be ready for a fall premiere and prompting ABC to come to a decision not to move forward with the second season, according to Deadline. ABC Signature, the studio behind the series, now plans to shop Stumptown around to find a new home for the show.

Based on the graphic novel series of the same name, Stumptown starred Smulders as Dex Parios, a private investigator who solves problems where the police cannot get involved. The series had been well-received among both critics and fans, and while Stumptown joins a growing list of series to be given the axe due to COVID-19-related issues – Netflix's The Society and I Am Not Okay With This, TBS' I'm Sorry, and USA Network's Evil are also on this list – its cancellation hit fans incredibly hard, many taking to social media to react.