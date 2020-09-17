'Stumptown' Cancellation Lights up Social Media
Social media is reacting after yet another beloved series received an early cancellation. On Wednesday, ABC confirmed that its Cobie Smulders-starring dramadey Stumptown had been canceled, despite it having already been picked up for a second season.
The decision to reverse the renewal was reportedly due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has impacted several series and led to several previously renewed series to be canceled. An individual with knowledge of the situation explained that timing and scheduling needs for the current season have been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, making it impossible for the series to be ready for a fall premiere and prompting ABC to come to a decision not to move forward with the second season, according to Deadline. ABC Signature, the studio behind the series, now plans to shop Stumptown around to find a new home for the show.
Based on the graphic novel series of the same name, Stumptown starred Smulders as Dex Parios, a private investigator who solves problems where the police cannot get involved. The series had been well-received among both critics and fans, and while Stumptown joins a growing list of series to be given the axe due to COVID-19-related issues – Netflix's The Society and I Am Not Okay With This, TBS' I'm Sorry, and USA Network's Evil are also on this list – its cancellation hit fans incredibly hard, many taking to social media to react.
abc canceling stumptown after they renewed it a few months ago is my villain origin story— leana (@belovasnat) September 17, 2020
Are you fucking KIDDING me ABC #stumptown renewal reversed. Why not hold for mid-season or summer 2021???— Fiona's missing 🍏🍎 (@IcyDiamond724) September 17, 2020
ABC cancelled Stumptown because of COVID but I assume they’ve got all the money in the world to keep the Bachelor franchise afloat 😑— Worst Year, Gayer Nic (@CloneNic) September 17, 2020
So The CW could manage to recast a title character AND get their whole slate into production but ABC can’t figure out that they can reschedule #Stumptown for 2021?— Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) September 17, 2020
So upset about #Stumptown 😠— Kira (@KiraBeaudoin) September 17, 2020
Somebody please pick Stumptown up this was basically the best thing on TV right now come onnnnnnn— rachel kiley (@rachelkiley) September 17, 2020
stumptown got cancelled???? wow 2020 truly does not stop— get your flu shot (@zoenone0none) September 17, 2020
Hoping to see this land on a streamer, especially after *that* cliffhanger. #Stumptown https://t.co/ohP7VRwGmB— Ryan Schwartz (@RyanSchwartz) September 17, 2020
I’m so bummed about #Stumptown, mostly because the reason for the renewed-then-cancelation news is that it won’t be ready for fall. Ok, so push to midseason?— Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) September 17, 2020
This totally sucks! I was really looking forward to season 2. ☹️ #SaveStumptown #stumptown https://t.co/AOVz4GvuUy— Kevin Bachelder (@kbachelder) September 17, 2020
Cobie gave everything to Dex. She loves all of her roles that she’s had over the years, but you can tell Stumptown and Dex really meant something, it was special to her. So for ABC to do this to her and the rest of the cast, writers and production team is awful— amber (@bidexparios) September 17, 2020
Wait. THIS is the reason?! Oh come on ABC, push it to midseason #Stumptown #SaveStumptown https://t.co/MaPvDdcg48— Worst Year, Gayer Nic (@CloneNic) September 17, 2020
Aw, c’mon @ABCNetwork . This is a very bad look. #Stumptown https://t.co/GqDAFJwPLc— Stacy - This is how you Earp It! #FiveForWynonna (@DarrylMeeks) September 17, 2020
Love how @ABCNetwork trots everyone out at #SDCC and then pulls the plug on #stumptown at the same time they add three unproven shows... 💔— 𝔾𝕝𝕒𝕤𝕤𝕖𝕤 🌡🕵🏻♀️ (@GlassesOJustice) September 17, 2020