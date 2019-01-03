‘Stranger Things’ Teaser Trailer Contains Hidden Message

The new Stranger Things teaser trailer that was recently released contains a hidden message, and fans have some theories about it.

Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 3 below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The message was first found in a New Years Eve livestream that appeared on the show’s Twitter page, and featured old footage of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from 1985, which is the year the new season is set in.

As the footage rolled, the screen suddenly changed to depict and retro-style computer that displayed coding. Within that coding, fans found the words, “When Blue and Yellow Meet in the West.”

Over on a Stranger Things sub-Reddit, fans have been discussing the message and what it could potentially be referring to.

“Blue and yellow could refer to the two blue and yellow clockhands of the clock in Starcourt Mall. (u/ambiguwus) Times when they could align: Data Genetics,” one fan theorized, referring to the clock on the wall in the faux Starcourt Mall video Netflix released to tease the show’s new season.

“Probably the only important times are 7:38; 8:43 and 9:49 since they are closer to west (so 9:00) than to any other cardinal direction and the new-years-eve teaser showed us that “blue and yellow” and “in the west” are connected,” the Reddit user continued.

“It could also stand for Mike and [Eleven] that have blue and yellow shirts in the promotional poster,” the user also stated “Apparently Mike and El have been wearing blue and yellow respectively the first time they met as well (pointed out by u/CaroSJ).”

Notably, in that promo poster, another curious thing is taking place. As the Stranger Things kids all stand around, only Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will (Noah Schnapp) are looking back as if to break the fourth wall.

Mike (Finn Wolfhard) is looking at Eleven, and the others are staring of at the fireworks dispaly.

In addition to “When Blue and Yellow Meet in the West,” fans reportedly found other messages in the teaser, all of which are as follows:

1. “The silver cat feeds”

2. “A trip to China sounds nice”

3. “In the west”

4. “The week is long”

5. “If you tread lightly

There are some theories surrounding these sentences as well, but overwhelmingly many seem to feel that “When Blue and Yellow Meet in the West” is the most crucial message derived from the coding.

Fans can see for themselves just what these enigmatic clues means when Stranger Things Season 3 lands on Netflix on July 4, 2019.