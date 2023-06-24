FOX anchor Stefani Schaefer is back on the air! The Cleveland-based media personality suffered serious injuries in a home improvement accident in May, leaving her in a wheelchair, according to her station, FOX 8. In a post on social media, Schaefer revealed that her foot slipped out from under her during yard work a few weeks ago. The fall was so serious that the TV broadcast had to be hospitalized. According to her post, she described that she had heard and felt pops. The injury tore her hamstring from the pelvis bone.

"Turns out, I completely – 100% tore my entire hamstring straight off of my pelvic bone," Stefani shared about her injury last month. "(Called a Complete Avulsion Tear). This is such a rare injury that there are only a few doctors in the country who do this delicate and tricky surgery." Stefani had surgery and has been in a wheelchair since.

In May, she wrote on Facebook, "Thank God, Dr. James Rosneck of the Cleveland Clinic sports medicine team (and Cavaliers team doc) is one of the best in the country and did my surgery last Thursday."

It is likely that Schaefer won't be able to walk for 6 to 2 months, or "quite possibly much longer." She is also unable to sit normally.

"I am unable to walk or have any weight bearing on my right leg for six weeks to two months or quite possibly much longer," she shared on Instagram. "I am also unable to sit normally, except for if I sit on my left hip because of the incision location and all of the repair that is in my right pelvic back area. This will be a long, painful and slow process to begin walking again."

In another post, Stefani thanked the staff at all the healthcare facilities where she received treatment. "My little guardian angels surrounding me over these last three weeks and giving me such wonderful care! You are all in the profession you were BORN to be in!" she shared. "Through all of this, I am very very anxious to get back to work. I miss being with my Fox 8 family so much… and I miss all of YOU so much! I am also unable to drive for several weeks/months and we are just figuring out how I would be able to get up on the anchor set at work and be in a protected and safe situation considering I can only use a wheelchair and crutches. I am doing everything I can to get back on the air on Fox 8," Schaefer said in May. Luckily, the broadcaster is back on the air, anchoring Fox 8's 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. blocks.