‘Station 19’ Squad Gathers for Major Character’s Funeral in New Episode Photos

Station 19 fans better prepare themselves for an emotional hour of television, as the show takes time to honor one of their own after passing away.

Spoilers ahead for Station 19 Season 2 Episode 15 (“Always Ready”)

The ABC firefighter drama will come off the heels of its heart-shattering crossover event with Grey’s Anatomy with the memorial service for fire chief Lucas Ripley (Brett Tucker), and the occasion will surely call for a box of Kleenex.

With only one episode left until the season finale, Station 19 will likely also deliver heart-pounding action Thursday. While we wait for the new episode to air tonight, take a look at new photos from “For Whom The Bell Tolls” below.

Honoring His Legacy

After the fire chief’s tragic death in last week’s episode, the firefighters of Seattle and their loved ones will be getting together to honor Ripley’s legacy, and giving us plenty of reasons to cry.

In this photo, Vic (Barrett Doss) sits along with Lucas’ sister Jennifer (Brett Blair) and what appears to be the rest of his family and other important members of the Seattle community. Given Ripley’s influence in the city, the funeral should be a big moment.

There for Each Other

The Station 19 squad is always standing by to support one of their own, and we bet Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz), Maya (Danielle Savre) and the rest of the squad will stand up and support Vic as she grieves the loss of her big love.

Also in attendance is Andy’s father Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval), who recently started a new job but is still heavily involved in the station, as well as police officer Ryan (Alberto Frezza).

Mending Fences?

After finding out that Ripley had gotten himself in danger by leaving the hospital to find Vic, Jennifer lashed out and attempted to stop her from seeing her brother.

After finding out from Maggie Pierce (Grey’s Anatomy‘s Kelly McCreary) that he would die, however, Jennifer put her anger aside to allow the firefighter to say goodbye to the man she had recently proposed to just before his injury. With emotions already high during the memorial service, will the pair be able to move past the pain and be there for each other?

Close to Home

It’s fitting to see Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden) and Pruitt in this photo together, as they have both experienced brushes with death rather recently.

Along with experience near-deadly injuries in last season’s skyscraper fire, Travis himself also mourned the loss of his husband, a fellow firefighter, not long before the start of the show’s narrative. As for Pruitt, he very recently recovered from surviving a severe cancer diagnosis and getting a new lease on life.

It appears they will be the ones conducting the bell ceremony, in which a firefighter chimes the bell 20 times to signify one of their own’s end of watch.

Best Friends

Capt. Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) and Ripley had a complicated relationship near the end of the fire chief’s life. Despite being close friends for years, Sullivan had distanced himself from him after the death of his wife, stemming from a choice Ripley made during an emergency call.

Later in the season, and with Andy’s encouragement, Sullivan was attempting t rebuild his friendship with Ripley just before his death. We are not ready to hear his kind words about his close friend.

Remembering Ripley

Fans of the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series are still broken hearted after Ripley’s death in last week’s episode. After collapsing outside of a flower shop, Ripley was transported to Grey Sloan Memorial hospital where Maggie first worked to treat him for a previously undiagnosed heart condition.

As Ripley collapsed just before he was supposed to meet Vic to accept her marriage proposal, the stubborn fire chief took the first chance he got to leave the hospital in search of his great love. However, he didn’t make it far as test results revealed his condition was worsened by hydrofluoric acid poisoning, and he needed to be treated immediately or he would die.

After he admitted himself into Seattle Presbyterian, Maggie met him and worked to save him, but the damage was too extensive at that point and she revealed to Vic and Jennifer there was nothing she could do. He passed away just seconds after accepting Vic’s marriage proposal at the hospital.

Addressing Drama

Just before the terrible Ripley twist, Station 19 dropped a curve ball on Andy’s life when she found her best friend Maya hooking up with her ex-boyfriend Jack (Grey Damon).

With everything going on the two friends and roommates have not had a chance to address the potential relationship. Given everything that has happened, will Andy let bygones be bygones, or will their friendship change forever?

Always Ready

While the emotional penultimate episode will have us in our feelings, there is never a shortage of action on Station 19.

The episode description teases Andy and Ben (Jason George) will be called to help save a man who was impaled by a chandelier during tonight’s episode. Also, the firefighters will be headed to California, as the description teases the group will be organizing shipments of supplies before heading over to help fight wildfires in Los Angeles.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.