‘Station 19’ Sneak Peek: Andy Races Toward Danger in Explosive Ending

If the latest sneak peek is any indication, Station 19 will be ending its first season with a bang.

On Thursday’s season finale of the Grey’s Anatomy firefighter-centered spinoff, Chief Ripley holds final interviews for the role of captain of the firehouse but is interrupted when the team is called to a massive skyscraper fire, which puts the lives of several members of the team in danger.

In the sneak peek released by Entertainment Tonight, Andy (Jaina Lee ortiz), Jack (Grey Damon) and Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) report to the scene of the fire, but another firefighter from another station, Charlotte (guest seat Jee Young Han), gets overconfident despite being warned of the risks.

Watch the sneak peek here.

“Go big or go home, right?” Dearborn asks before racing straight into the fire, after noticing a break in the blaze.

While Andy and company aren’t willing to run toward the danger without as fool-proof of a plan they can concoct, Andy begins to worry about Dearborn’s safety after the young lieutenant fails to respond.

“Dearborn, confirm you’re OK!” Andy frantically yells into her radio. “She might be hurt. I gotta go in!”

“Andy, it’s too much. You can’t make it,” Jack warns, as the flames seem to grow bigger and bigger.

“The hell I can’t,” Andy says to herself before she races toward the fire.

Station 19 was recently renewed for a second season on ABC. The series reportedly averaged a 1.1 demo rating and 5.4 million weekly total viewers. The series ranks No. 3 among all ABC dramas, behind Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor.

During this week’s ABC upfront presentation, ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey tased upcoming crossovers between Station 19 and flagship series Grey’s.

“We are looking at more dynamic interplay between the 8 and 9 o’clock hours,” Dungey said.

Well before Station 19 premiered, Grey’s Anatomy set up the premise for the new show after series regular Ben Warren (Jason George) was contemplating leaving the hospital to join the firehouse.

Station 19 leading lady Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) was introduced on Grey’s midway through season 14 and the spinoff premiered on May 22 with a two-hour special.

The series will air its first season finale Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.