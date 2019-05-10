‘Station 19’ Renewed by ABC

Not only did ABC renew Grey’s Anatomy for two more seasons, but its spinoff, Station 19, will stick around for another as well, TVLine reports.

What’s more is that Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff will also oversee Station 19 in hopes that she can inject new life into its medical drama parent show.

Vernoff will replace Station 19 spinoff developer Stacy McKee, who also worked on Grey’s and departed Station 19 in April after overseeing its first two seasons. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that McKee was ready to pursue new opportunities.

“I’m thrilled to continue at the helm of Grey’s Anatomy, and I’m honored and energized by the opportunity to run Station 19, as well,” Vernoff said. “To expand upon the world Stacy McKee created, and further merge it with the world of Grey’s, is an exciting challenge.”

The decision to renew the firefighter spinoff comes after season 2 delivered stable ratings, maintaining better than 90 percent of its season 1 audience. The series also experienced an uptick with its Grey’s crossover earlier this month.

Averaging just shy of a 1.0 demo rating, Station 19 ranked third among all ABC dramas this season, behind Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor.

“Everyone at Shondaland is thrilled that our fans’ commitment to TGIT continues,” Grey’s creator Shonda Rhimes and producing partner Betsy Beers said in a joint statement. “We are so proud of Krista and [How to Get Away With Murder showrunner/creator] Pete [Nowalk] and the work they do. Making the choice to have Krista oversee Station 19 was easy — the creativity she brings to the Grey’s Anatomy universe continues a tradition of storytelling we hold dear.”

ABC and Shondaland are hoping that Vernoff can revitalize Station 19 the same way she did with Grey’s, which remains ABC’s top-rated drama in the 18-49 demo.

Station 19 stars Jason George, Laina Lee Ortiz, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Heyden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, Miguel Sandoval and Boris Kodjoe.

The season 2 finale is set to air on Thursday, May 16 at 9/8c.