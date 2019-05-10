‘Station 19’ Grieved a Major Loss and Fans Were Crushed

Station 19 mourned the loss of fire chief Lucas Ripley and other loved ones in the aftermath of the Grey’s Anatomy crossover, and fans were not ready for the highly emotional episode.

The ABC firefighter drama picked up shortly after Ripley’s death, with all the firefighters dealing with their pain in different ways as they prepared for the funeral.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spoilers ahead for Station 19 Season 2, Episode 16 (“For Whom The Bell Tolls”)

When Vic (Barrett Doss) returns to the firehouse for the first time, she says she is going to focus on work and plans to not attend the funeral at all. Travis (Jay Hayden) attempts to relate his own experience losing his husband to try and convince her to go, but Vic seems convinced she will not get anything out of attending.

I know it’s probably not easy for Vic her happy ever after is now gone #Station19 — Vitra Ramotar-John (@vitjohn32) May 10, 2019

Travis proves to be a voice of reason in the time of grief for Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe), who is entrusted with delivering the eulogy at the ceremony. He asks Travis for advice on what to say, but he admits he never actually spoke at his husband’s funeral. Coincidentally, it was Ripley who ended up speaking on his behalf at the ceremony.

Sullivan admits he just want to make sure his words are good enough to ease Vic’s pain after her big loss.

Meanwhile, Vic continues to lash out at her fellow firefighters and friends, unable to express her emotions after losing the love of her life.

This sitch is breaking my heart #station19 pic.twitter.com/kqrX2W7iKy — Cassandra Wimbush (@Cassie322) May 10, 2019

Poor Vic. That’s all I have to say and I’m pissed at the writers for making her hurt this much!!!🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 #Station19 pic.twitter.com/Zur4hPad7Y — Ժҽղíտҽ ɾҽղҽҽ (@deniserenee24) May 10, 2019

As the squad dressed for the memorial service, Travis appealed to Vic one last time. Vic says she is coping on her own and doesn’t want to go.

At the last minute, Levi Schmitt (Grey’s Anatomy‘s Jake Borelli) arrives and explains what happened at the flower shop and gives her the bouquet of flowers he had picked for her. The gesture finally gets through to her and motivates her to attend the funeral to say goodbye.

The touching memorial for Lucas included bagpipes, processions and the chiming of 20 bells, which Andy previously revealed signified Lucas’ end of watch for good. Through the emotional ceremony, Vic and Jennifer stayed close and held on to each other for support.

Sullivan’s speech dove into topics of moving on after the tragic loss, as Travis finally took off his wedding ring after two years since his husband’s death. Addressing Ripley directly, Sullivan simply told his friend the team would be O.K.

I honestly don’t think I’ve ever cried this much during a show as I am right now. #Station19 — Avi Varnadore (@acvarnado) May 10, 2019

The hour reached its heartbreaking conclusion with Vic sitting at her and Ripley’s favorite diner one last time.

The episode also set up an action-packed season finale as the firefighters prepared supplies and personnel to travel to Los Angeles next week to help combat a serious wildfire.

Will we ever recover from Chief Ripley’s funeral? The Station 19 Season 2 finale airs Thursday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.