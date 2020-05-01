'Station 19' Fans Excited For 'Grey's Anatomy' Crossover As Show Moves Forward to Finale
Thursday night's Station 19 brought out a quartet of Grey's Anatomy guest stars, and fans were more than thrilled. The medical drama had to cut its 16th season short, due to an industry-wide shutdown aiming to help slow the spread of coronavirus, but left some possible clues to their finale that never was. Warning: spoilers for the Station 19's latest installment, "The Ghosts That Haunt Me," to follow.
The episode picked after Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) returned to work while she and Jack (Grey Damon) fight to save people trapped in a collapsing bowling alley. Meanwhile, Ben (Jason George) confronts Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) about his drug problem; and Maya's mother, Katherine, pays Maya (Danielle Savre) a visit. The guest stars from Grey's included Ellen Pompeo's Dr. Meredith Grey, Caterina Scorsone's Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Kim Raver's Dr. Teddy Altman and Stefania Spampinato's Dr. Carina DeLuca, who all made appearances throughout the episode.
The Grey's appearances also happen to show up around the time the medical drama's Season 16 finale poised to kill off a major character. Which led to plenty of speculation those events would start to play out in Thursday's episode, as well as plenty of reactions to the episode in its own right.
I’ve already gone through 3 packets of tissues in this ep 🥺 #Station19— Elise 🐘🤍 (@AmeliaEditing) May 1, 2020
An other great episode ! Hoping it never stop #Station19— L.S.B. (@leasimbou14) May 1, 2020
i’m about to breakdown #Station19 pic.twitter.com/UDsTYdTR07— em| seattle fire queers ☄️ (@softlybils) May 1, 2020
“he told me to save those kids” i’m CRYING #Station19 pic.twitter.com/J3HfvtkjhM— grace | lil mac lovebot (@toitnupz) May 1, 2020
I'm in pain #Station19 pic.twitter.com/ijSNRMtJOj— fiama (@taysloverx) May 1, 2020
#Station19 was very intense tonight. One type of drama underway at the bowling alley, another type entirely back in the station, over a simple pee test.— Christopher Faille (@ccfaille) May 1, 2020
honestly he only deserve the best #Station19 pic.twitter.com/0skgWebZ93— isa. (@savrehughes) May 1, 2020
OMG!!!!! SOMEONE GET SHOT!!!!!! WHO IS IT???? #Station19 pic.twitter.com/a4xbdkLIwU— 🌹🌟Diana🌹🌟Didi♍ (@girldazzle6) May 1, 2020
All these people we’ve lost on this show, why can’t we kill off Dixon? #Station19— Berea Gibbons (@BuhRayUhh) May 1, 2020
#Station19 did y’all figure out which Greys character is supposed to die yet? That’s all I really care about. pic.twitter.com/R8pSS0xJ7R— Melanie Barnett (@MedSchoolBarb) May 1, 2020
next week will be intense #Station19— flor 🎠 (@needycamilla) May 1, 2020
who was the girl ? and who got shot ?#Station19 pic.twitter.com/T7gWTASPAH— new account (@xjose_correax) May 1, 2020
this is a stressful situation 😬😬 #Station19— bail 🤙🏼 (@station_anatomy) May 1, 2020
All of the emotions you feel when #Station19 is over… See you next week 👏 pic.twitter.com/xY9FcWDmhQ— Station 19 (@Station19) May 1, 2020
Station 19 airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on ABC. Those without cable or an antenna can stream the episodes live on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV, or stream them the next day on Hulu.