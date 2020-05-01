'Station 19' Fans Excited For 'Grey's Anatomy' Crossover As Show Moves Forward to Finale

Thursday night's Station 19 brought out a quartet of Grey's Anatomy guest stars, and fans were more than thrilled. The medical drama had to cut its 16th season short, due to an industry-wide shutdown aiming to help slow the spread of coronavirus, but left some possible clues to their finale that never was. Warning: spoilers for the Station 19's latest installment, "The Ghosts That Haunt Me," to follow.

The episode picked after Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) returned to work while she and Jack (Grey Damon) fight to save people trapped in a collapsing bowling alley. Meanwhile, Ben (Jason George) confronts Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) about his drug problem; and Maya's mother, Katherine, pays Maya (Danielle Savre) a visit. The guest stars from Grey's included Ellen Pompeo's Dr. Meredith Grey, Caterina Scorsone's Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Kim Raver's Dr. Teddy Altman and Stefania Spampinato's Dr. Carina DeLuca, who all made appearances throughout the episode.

The Grey's appearances also happen to show up around the time the medical drama's Season 16 finale poised to kill off a major character. Which led to plenty of speculation those events would start to play out in Thursday's episode, as well as plenty of reactions to the episode in its own right.