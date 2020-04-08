‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Might Kill a Major Character Ahead of Season Finale

There could be major changes ahead for Grey’s Anatomy. According to E! News, the ABC drama could be saying goodbye to a character that fans know and love. In the past couple of episodes of the show, Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) has been experiencing hallucinations and the doctors at Grey Sloan have been attempting to figure out what has been causing them. Considering that his declining health has been the focal point of the past few episodes of the show, it has caused some to wonder whether this means that Dr. Webber could be nearing his end.

Webber’s health crisis began on the March 26 episode of the series. In the episode, Webber, Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) all attended a medical conference during which Webber was due to speak. During the episode, it appeared as though he was doing preparation for his speech with his estranged wife, Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen), by his side. But, viewers later learned that he was hallucinating her presence and that she was actually back at Grey Sloan getting ready to watch his speech on a live stream. When he did take to the stage to speak, he claimed that he had found the cure for cancer during an (imagined) conversation with Catherine. Those who were watching were extremely confused by his speech and Pierce ultimately chose to cut it short.

“Someone please call 911. I think he’s having a stroke,” Pierce said, with the stream of his speech then being cut short. As Us Weekly noted, Webber appeared to not know who Pierce was, despite her being his biological daughter. In the most recent episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Webber’s condition appeared to worsen, as E! News reported. At one point in the episode, Webber wound up in the OR about to operate on himself, which Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) had to talk him out of. In another instance, he thought that he was at Seattle Grace and that he was about to do rounds with his interns. It’s unclear what is the cause behind Webber’s worsening health, but the doctors at Grey Sloan are indeed doing what they can to try to help the doctor.

Grey’s Anatomy‘s season finale is due to air on April 9. The show has seen its season cut short due to production shutting down amidst the coronavirus crisis. However, showrunner Krista Vernoff did assure fans that they will see a “satisfying” conclusion to Season 16.

“We are disappointed that we don’t get to complete our storytelling this season,” she wrote. “The good news? 1621 plays like a satisfying finale! It’s not where we planned to end, but it’s beautiful & the questions that linger we will answer next year.”