‘Station 19’ Fans Loved Seeing ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Character Show Up

Thursday’s episode of Station 19 almost felt like a second part of this week’s Grey’s Anatomy since Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) stopped by. She spent most of her time chastising Capt. Pruitt Herrera (Miguel Sandoval) for not taking care of himself.

Station 19 is a spin-off of Grey’s, with former doctor Ben Warren (Jason George) joining a squad of Seattle firefighters. His wife is Bailey, who wanted to see her husband’s new workplace. When she arrived, she was surprised to see Herrera working when he needs to be taking it easy.

Fans loved seeing Bailey at the fire station much more than Warren’s co-workers did. They were not as thrilled about having her around, since she is very nosy.

Here’s how fans reacted to Bailey stopping by Station 19.

“Bailey is causing all kinds of problems. ‘What did your spouses say?’” one fan wrote.

One fan noted that Bailey is one of her favorite characters from Shonda Rhimes’ shows.

“People who don’t watch greys anatomy: this is Miranda Bailey. She is sassy and she must be protected at all costs. And she’s a badass surgeon. Chief of mf surgery. I’m a proud mom,” one fan wrote.

Fans also enjoyed the main story. The team has to save a man from a car accident, but he is shocked by a wire and died. His wife turns out to be the pregnant woman expecting triplets who visited the station earlier in the episode.

One fan hoped Bailey would deliver the woman’s triplets.

Wilson has earned four Emmy nominations for her role on Grey’s and was on the show right from the start, alongside Ellen Pompeo. She also appeared in the premiere episode of Station 19, “Shock.”

