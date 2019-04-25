‘Station 19’ Adds ‘Dallas’ Alum Patrick Duffy, ‘DWTS’ Winner Nyle DiMarco in Season 2 Finale

Station 19 will add two television stars to its cast during the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series’ Season 2 finale.

The ABC firefighter drama will introduce characters played by Dallas alum Patrick Duffy and Dancing With the Stars winner Nyle DiMarco during the series’ second sees finale, set to air Thursday May 16.

Duffy, who is best known for his role as Bobby Ewing on the original Dallas, will join the cast as Terry, who Entertainment Weekly describes as a “salt-of-the-earth guy who teams up with the Station 19 crew in a crisis.”

His official character description reads: “He is generous, loving and confident — but it’s that confidence that might be his downfall.”

DiMarco — who along with his Dancing With the Stars win was also the first deaf contestant on America’s Next Top Model and guest starred on Freeform drama Switched at Birth — will play a first for the show as Dylan, a brave, talented firefighter who happens to be deaf.

The character will reportedly become “very hard to forget” for one of the members of the Station 19 team.

The model took to Instagram shortly after news of his casting broke, sharing his excitement to portray the groundbreaking character on the broadcast network drama series.

“I am EXCITED to finally be able to share with you all that I will be on [STATION19] on [ABC],” DiMarco wrote on the caption of his post. “Very ecstatic to add depth to the show as a Deaf… Fireman! [firefighter emojis] It is also exhilarating playing a role that is not ‘one dimensional’ aka being limited to the perception of Deaf people. Deaf people can be so much more and we ARE so much more.”

“I cant wait for you all to see it on May 16! You don’t want to miss it… trust me,” he ended, teasing his character’s debut.

Station 19 will return Thursday, May 2, with a new episode as part of a new crossover event with flagship series Grey’s Anatomy. The two-episode special will deal with the aftermath of fire Chief Ripley’s (Brett Tucker) injuries during the coffee beanery fire as the squad deals with yet another life-threatening situation. The episode will also likely see resolution of Vic (Barrett Doss) proposing to Ripley, only for him to collapse outside a flower shop before he could give her an answer.

The show, along with Grey’s Anatomy and legal drama For The People will not air new episodes April 25, as ABC takes over Thursday’s primetime schedule for coverage of the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.