State of the Union Bumping ‘NCIS’, Others From the Schedule

President Donald Trump is giving his fist State of the Union address Tuesday, meaning that network television shows will be taking a break for a week to make room for the speech.

According to TV Guide, CBS, ABC and NBC will be covering Trump’s speech and the Democratic response from 9 to 11 p.m. ET, while Fox’s coverage ends a half-hour earlier.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Here’s a breakdown of how Tuesday’s programming will change on the Big 4 networks.

CBS

CBS will air a greatest Super Bowl commercials special in the hour of primetime not devoted to the speech. There will be no new episodes of That means that there’s no NCIS, Bull or NCIS: New Orleans.

ABC

ABC aired two new episodes of Fresh off the Boat at 8/7c/9m. The Middle, black-ish, Modern Family and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World are off.

NBC

A new Ellen’s Game of Games will aired at 8 p.m. ET, with a rerun of The Wall at 9 p.m. on the West Coast. This Is Us and Chicago Med are off (you’re going to have to wait until after the Super Bowl to find out how Jack died on This Is Us).

FOX

It’s a rerun of Lethal Weapon at 8 p.m. ET. LA to Vegas and The Mick are off.

If you wish to skip the State of the Union, there are a few options for alternative TV-watching. cable networks will be airing their normal schedules. Also The CW will air new episodes of The Flash and Black Lightning.

On the reality TV side, an Fixer Upper, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Moonshiners will all be airing new episodes.

The world premiere of Rose McGowan’s Citizen Rose will also air Tuesday. The five-part series will focus on McGowan’s push for equality and to out those who commit sexual misconduct in Hollywood. The series will also go into the Charmed alum’s accusations against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

And there’s always streaming services, all 15 seasons of ER were recently made available on Hulu. And a new season of the heart warming family comedy, One Day At A Time debuted on Netflix Friday.