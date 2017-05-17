Star Trek: Discovery First Trailer Released

It’s finally here. If you have been concerned about the progress of CBS and its new Star Trek venture, then the network is here to ease your fears. Today, the network held its Upfront presentation, and it was there that the first trailer for Star Trek: Discovery dropped. The video, which can be seen above, shows lead cast members like Sonequa Martin-Green and Michelle Yeoh as the Starfleet officers explore uncharted space outside of the Federation’s eye. And, yes – there’s plenty of Klingons to be seen as well.

Since Star Trek: Discovery was put into production, the show has been plagued by delays and crew snafus. However, it looks like CBS has finally made up with the show. The trailer already has fans buzzing about its high production quality and smooth CGI. Obviously, the network is feeling satisfied with the show given its recent update about the series. Earlier today, news broke that Star Trek: Discovery had two extra episodes added to its season one order – and the series will even get an after-show. The talk show ‘Talking Trek’ will air on CBS All Access after every episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Star Trek: Discovery was created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman. Fuller was originally intended to be Discovery’s showrunner but was forced step down due to commitments to Starz’ adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods. Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts have taken over as showrunners.

Star Trek: Discovery takes place roughly a decade prior to the five-year mission of Star Trek: The Original Series. In breaking with franchise tradition, the show’s main protagonist will not be a captain. Instead, it will be First Officer Michael Burnham, played by The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s cast also includes Jason Isaacs as Captain Lorca, Rainn Wilson as Star Trek: The Original Series character Harry Mudd, James Frain as Sarek, Spock’s father, and Michelle Yeoh as Captain Georgiou, the captain of another Starfleet ship, the Shenzhou, which will be important to the plot of Star Trek: Discovery. Doug Jones and Anthony Rapp both play science officers. Mary Wiseman will play a final year Starfleet Academy cadet.

More Star Trek News: Andrew Lincoln Would Like To Appear On Star Trek: Discovery / Star Trek Star George Takei Announces New Graphic Novel / Patrick Stewart Imagines A Professor X And Captain Picard Crossover / Sonequa Martin-Green’s Star Trek Discovery Role Revealed