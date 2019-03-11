‘Star’ Renewed for Season 3 by Fox

Fox is bringing back Star for a third season.

The musical drama following a girl group trying to climb their way to stardom in Atlanta will be returning for the 2018-19 television season, the network announced Thursday morning.

The series, Variety writes, stars Jude Demorest, Brittany O'Grady and Ryan Destiny as the singers of the group, with Queen Latifah as their mentor and surrogate mother. Benjamin Brett, Amiyah Scott, Quincy Brown, Miss Lawrence, Michael Michele, Stephen Dorff and Luke James also star.

The announcement comes a week after the network renewed Lee Daniels' first Fox drama, Empire, which is Star's sister series on Wednesday nights and saw a crossover this season.

Star is a production of 20th Century Fox Television in association with Lee Daniels Entertainment. Daniels and Tom Donaghy created the series and also serve as executive producers alongside Pamela Oas Williams and Karin Gist. Daniels recently signed a new overall deal with the studio.

The second season of Star is averaging 4.17 million total viewers and a 1.33 in the 18-49 demographic. When looking at the total multi-platform audience, it averages 7.2 million viewers and a 1.9 among adults 18-49 in the live+7 window.

Not all Fox series received good news Thursday as the network cancelled comedy series Last Man on Earth, The Mick and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The Mick was created by John Chernin and Dave Chernin. They executive produced the comedy alongside Olson, Nicholas Frenkel, Oly Obst and Scott Marder. The show was produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

Fans of the series will be crushed by the news, TVLine reports, as the second season ended with a dark twist with Black-D'elia's character in critical condition after being struck by lightning. A cliffhanger that will now stay unresolved, unless another network decides to pick up the series.

Last Man on Earth was canceled after four seasons, and reports say the series might find a second home at Hulu.

From writer-producer Will Forte and directors-producers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, Variety writes, The Last Man on Earth centered on a small group of survivors of a deadly virus. It starred Forte, Kristen Schaal, January Jones, Mel Rodriguez, Mary Steenburgen and Cleopatra Coleman.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, the series was executive produced by Forte, Lord, Miller, Seth Cohen, Erik Durbin and Tim McAuliffe.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was set in the 99th precinct of the NYPD and starred Andy Samberg, Andrew Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz and Joel McKinnon Miller. The series is also rumored to be searching for a new home at Hulu.

Along with Star and Empire, Fox previously renewed 9-1-1, The Resident, The Gifted, The Orville and The Simpsons for the 2018-19 television lineup. The network has also ordered new dramas The Passage and Proven Innocent to series, as well as another comedy entitled The Cool Kids.

The network is also rumored to revive ABC's Tim Allen-led series Last Man Standing, though the rumors have not been confirmed yet.