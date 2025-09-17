‘South Park’ Creators Issue Statement After Canceling New Episode

Less than 12 hours before it was set to air, Comedy Central cancelled another new episode of South Park.

On Sept. 17, creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker announced that the satire series was missing another week, and they accepted full responsibility for the letdown.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Apparently, when you do everything at the last minute, sometimes you don’t get it done,” they said, per Deadline. “This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time. Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

Much to fans’ dismay, South Park is only airing 10 new installments this season, and they’re releasing the episodes every other week. They will now drop the remaining six on Sept. 24, Oct. 15, Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 26, and Dec. 10. All episodes air at 10 pm ET/PT.

According to the publication, the delay came as the writers were “finding the right tone and approach to addressing current events.”

This isn’t the first time Stone and Parker have held back new episodes. Earlier this year, the duo delayed the Season 27 premiere by two weeks over contract disputes.