Sophie Turner Reveals When She Would Return to ‘Game of Thrones’

Sophie Turner would return for more Game of Thrones, but not until much later in her life.

The actress behind Queen in the North Sansa Stark said goodbye to the iconic character after 10 years and eight seasons on May 19, when it was revealed that the North would remain and independent state ruled by the beloved character.

In a new interview with PorterEdit, Turner opened up about her wedding to Joe Jonas and the HBO drama series’ controversial ending.

“Maybe we should do a season nine?” Turner joked after the reporter voiced her disappointment about Sansa and Tyrion Lannister not getting together in the end.

“In 20 years, when I’m old and haggard and out of work, I’ll definitely be up for a season nine,” she added.

Although Turner loved playing Sansa for as long as she did, she told the outlet she is ready to move on from that chapter in her career, PEOPLE writes.

As she promotes her new film, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the actress admitted she thinks her days of playing Sansa Stark are over.

“I think it’s time to say goodbye to Sansa. I’m ready-ish to say goodbye to her,” Turner said with a laugh about the possibility of reprising her role in a spin-off in another interview.

“I think my watch has ended,” she added.

When asked if she would like to explore Sansa’s time as queen further, Turner revealed she was “happy” with how the show wrapped up the character’s story with the series finale.

“I just think, you know, it’s been 10 years of my life and the best 10 years of my life by far, and I finished in a very happy place with Sansa, and it’s time to let her go,” she said. “I feel like if I played her again it would just be more trauma.”

Turner was cast as the eldest Stark daughter when she was 13 years old. Ahead of the series finale episode, the actress shared an emotional Instagram post saying goodbye to the character.

“Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you for teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love.”

“I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind,” Turner added. “But I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me.”

Game of Thrones is available to stream in its entirety on HBO Go.