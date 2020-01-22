Sophia Bush Got in Fight With ‘One Tree Hill’ Boss Over ‘Inappropriate’ Sexual Scenes

Fans of One Tree Hill will want to sit down for this one. One of the show’s stars, Sophia Bush, appeared on the Pretty Big Deal podcast hosted by Ashley Graham and discussed the popular CW show. Perhaps the most poignant discussion, though, was when Bush shined a light on some of the behind-the-scenes issues she dealt with.

Bush, who played Brooke Davis on the series, opened the curtain up on some of the “inappropriate” scenes she was asked to shoot. She says she oftentimes combatted the writers over some of their proposals, and made sure to instill herself into the character so that she wouldn’t be pressured into doing anything she didn’t want to.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Admitting that she was “unaware” of the dynamics, she would frequently tell the writers she wasn’t going to do something, especially with one particular scene.

“There was this sort of really weird thing…you look back at it, at the time I didn’t realize how inappropriate it was, but again, this is a long time ago. I remember my boss kept writing scenes for me to be in my underwear. And I was like, ‘I’m not doing this, this is inappropriate. Like, I don’t think this is what we should be teaching 16-year-old girls to be doing, and to be seeking validation this way.”

Bush never named who the specific person was, but previously she has gone on air with Andy Cohen and discussed the sexual harassment she received from Mark Schwahn on set.

Adding more to it, Bush went on to say that when she would tell them no, the writers would fire back that “you’re not 16 [she was four years older than her on-screen character].”

“He literally said to me, ‘Well you’re the one with the big f—ing rack everybody wants to see.’ And I was like, ‘What?! Well, I’m not doing it!’”

Afterwards, Bush told Graham that she would show up to the studio wearing a turtleneck to make a statement, telling the writers that this is how’d she dress if they continued writing those type of scenes.

“I was really ballsy and I didn’t even know it,” said Bush, adding that she was never going to do anything on the show that she deemed inappropriate.

Back in November, Emilia Clarke brought to light a similar situation in the industry as she explained how she was pressured into doing nude scenes on Game of Thrones before eventually fighting back.