'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Hoping to See Jax Teller Again Get Good News From Charlie Hunnam

Sons of Anarchy fans who are missing Jax Teller may just be in luck. Series star Charlie Hunnam recently said he would love to reprise his SoA role as Jax in the future — and even has a plan for how to do that, despite Jax's death in the series finale. The Shantaram actor, 42, confirmed he would be down to return to his role as the outlaw biker in a recent interview with Access.

"Seeing as you ask, I have an idea that I'm exploring in its infancy that [Jax's return] could be a possibility," he told Access. "And it would be something that I'd be incredibly excited about. So we're sort of, like I said, we're in the infancy of exploring the viability of the idea but next time I talk to you hopefully I'll have information on that."

Hunnam didn't go into whether he wanted to reprise his role as Jax in the Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C. or in another project in the same universe, but Jax's suicide in the series finale "Papa's Goods" seems to eliminate the possibility of his return in any Sons of Anarchy universe projects set after the initial series run outside of flashbacks.

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter's next project, The Abandons, is set to premiere on Netflix, but not much else is known about the series right now other than the premise. In The Abandons, Sutter plans to take on the wild west as he follows a community of ranchers taking a stand when their land is threatened by a rich family.

"Thematically, it's all the s- I love; family, that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and my favorite and the thing that was so prevalent in [Sons of Anarchy]: the corrosive power of secrets," Sutter told Deadline last year. The Shield alum is most excited to push the "typical boundaries of civilized society" with the project due to the unique time period and setting of the wild west.

"So you get to play with race, gender, morality in a really kind of organic and meaningful way, right? Because there are so many f-ing stories to sort of draw from," Sutter explained. "Without preaching, there's an organic way to pull those elements into stories that really parallel this ongoing tragedy we're experiencing now. I get to deal with meaningful subject matter in a way that is not shining a light on it, and not on the nose, but a snapshot from a different period that definitely reflects back to what we're experiencing today. So, that's the bones of it."