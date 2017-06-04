Did A Sons Of Anarchy Star Just Confirm That A Prequel Movie Is On The Way?

Ever since Sons of Anarchy ended, fans have begged for a prequel series about the men who started the club in the first place. Creator Kurt Sutter has teased that a mini-series could happen eventually, but one of the show’s stars has hinted that it could actually be a movie.

While at Walker Stalker Con Nashville, three former SOA stars spoke together at a panel, answering questions from fans. Tommy Flanagan (Chibs), Ron Perlman (Clay), and Ryan Hurst (Opie) were all in attendance.

One fan asked the guys about the prequel series that had been rumored, and if they knew anything about it or had any interest in taking part. After a joke about their age – that they would need to get younger for that to happen, Flanagan talked about the idea.

“Sons was originally a script set in the ’60s, set after Vietnam but it eventually evolved through that period of history.”

He then added, “Well, there’s the movie.” The actor quickly looked around at the other stars and asked if he would be allowed to say that. Eventually, he just shrugged and went on to explain.

“They’re going to make a movie with Sean Penn directing and Tom Hardy, about that San Fransisco idea.”

The San Fransisco idea is referring to the inspiration for the shows itself, the bikers in that city in the ’60s.

He continued on, and once again said there would be a movie prequel for the acclaimed series.

If this story was true, this would be a huge step forward for the supposed prequel. However, it’s important to take it with a grain of salt. Flanagan had been joking about a lot throughout the panel, so there’s a chance he was just pulling everyone’s leg.

However, he didn’t seem to be kidding about this. It seemed like the guy had the scoop about a potential Sons of Anarchy prequel film that may be one step closer to becoming a reality.

