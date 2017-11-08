Fans Are Loving Kurt Sutter’s Recent 'Sons of Anarchy' Tweet
Despite having ended back in 2014, Sons of Anarchy still has an incredibly loyal fan base to this day.
Creator Kurt Sutter often takes to Twitter and Instagram to talk about FX's biker drama, and fans are always ready to interact with him. Whether he brings up SOA, politics, comic books, or his new projects, Sutter always has fans responding in waves.
On Wednesday, the creator posted a throwback gif from the show, with Bobby (Mark Boone Jr.) talking about his love for the club.
"The Club always comes first," Sutter captioned the photo.
The Club always comes first. pic.twitter.com/lZuOmWAcgr— kurt sutter (@sutterink) September 6, 2017
As you can imagine, the Sons of Anarchy faithful came out in waves.
Missing the Show
Many of the responses to Sutter's message were from fans who just wish there were more new episodes of the show to watch.
Miss SOA everyday ?— Molly Stimmel (@MollyStimmel) September 6, 2017
Sons of Anarchy lasted for seven seasons on FX, breaking multiple records for the network. The series easily could have lasted longer, but Sutter was very clear that he had a seven-season-long story and he didn't want to extend it any further.
Even though seven was the plan, fans can't help but wish the series was still airing.
Bobby Elvis always put the club first.. miss the show♥— Michelle (@greenlaydee13) September 6, 2017
Still Watching Reruns
With all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy on Netflix, it's easy for fans to watch the show again and again.
SOA is like painting the Golden Gate Bridge once you reach the end it's time to start again. 4th time though the series so far.— Amber K (@RockiesBBallFan) September 7, 2017
Many have gone back through for a second or third time by now, but there are others that take their love for the series even further.
One fan on Twitter claimed that they are currently watching SOA for the 10th time.
Best freaking show ever!! Currently watching for the 10th time!— Joe Bloshmo (@JoeBloshmo1) September 6, 2017
Mayans MC
While Sons of Anarchy may be over, Sutter is currently working on the first spin-off from the series.
I can't wait to see the mayans when is it coming out— hallie (@HallieJeanCart1) September 6, 2017
Mayans MC tells the story of a charter of a rival-turned-ally club in the southern part of California, near the Mexico border.
The Mayans pilot is set to undergo reshoots, and plenty of fans took to Twitter to tell Sutter how excited they are for the next chapter of the SOA saga.
I miss samcro they were like family to me. Waiting for the mayans— Jesse Roth (@JesseRoth1) September 6, 2017