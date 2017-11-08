Fans Are Loving Kurt Sutter’s Recent 'Sons of Anarchy' Tweet

Despite having ended back in 2014, Sons of Anarchy still has an incredibly loyal fan base to this day.

Creator Kurt Sutter often takes to Twitter and Instagram to talk about FX's biker drama, and fans are always ready to interact with him. Whether he brings up SOA, politics, comic books, or his new projects, Sutter always has fans responding in waves.

On Wednesday, the creator posted a throwback gif from the show, with Bobby (Mark Boone Jr.) talking about his love for the club.

"The Club always comes first," Sutter captioned the photo.

The Club always comes first. pic.twitter.com/lZuOmWAcgr — kurt sutter (@sutterink) September 6, 2017

As you can imagine, the Sons of Anarchy faithful came out in waves.