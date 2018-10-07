‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Kim Coates Remembers Late ‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Scott Wilson

Sons of Anarchy actor Kim Coates remembered The Walking Dead actor Scott Wilson in a tweet Sunday morning, hours after Wilson’s death Saturday night. Wilson was 76 years old.

Always sad waking up to a news flash that you’ve lost a friend.. Many a night spent with my brother Scott Wilson in Cities too numerous to mention ..Amazing actor and family man .. love to Heavenly .. gonna miss you pal .. so gratefully to have gotten to know you….RIP. KC x pic.twitter.com/qD3yjkFcMs — Kim Coates (@KimFCoates) October 7, 2018

Although Coates and Wilson never appeared together in a movie or TV show, the two did appear at conventions together. One fan tweeted a picture of the two actors hanging out at an event.

Scott Wilson was a real gentleman when I met him a couple times, instantly lit the whole room up .. and not just with his cigars. R.I.P To A Legend. pic.twitter.com/wxUaiIouJH — Dean Mc Kinney-Kennedy 🎃 (@DeanMcKinney3) October 7, 2018

Coates was not the only member of the Sons of Anarchy family to remember Wilson. Emilio Rivera, who now stars on Mayans M.C., shared a picture with Wilson on Instagram Saturday night.

“RIP to another great, Mr. Scott Wilson. We met in 2000 while filming X-Files, kept in touch with each other and got to work on couple of other shows together over the years. Always nice to catch up with him other over the years at the Comic Cons,” Rivera wrote. “Thank you for your stories, advice and your work Sir.”

Rivera and Wilson both appeared in the season seven X-Files episode “Orison,” which aired in 2000.

Wilson died Saturday after a battle with leukemia. His death was announced just hours after Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang confirmed he was one of three actors to return for a cameo in season nine.

“We were trying to lie and obfuscate for a long time, but we want to confirm that Jon Bernthal, who played Shane, will visit this season and come back,” Kang said at New York Comic-Con, reports ComicBook.com. “We also have the wonderful Scott Wilson as Hershel as well as our wonderful Sonequa Martin-Green.”

“We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on [The Walking Dead], has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you,” AMC wrote on the Walking Dead Twitter page Saturday.

Wilson starred as Hershel Greene on the AMC zombie series from 2011 to 2014. He was a prolific character actor, with more than 80 credits, starting with his debut in 1967’s In The Heat of the Night. He also earned a Golden Globe nomination for his supporting role in the 1980 horror film The Ninth Configuration. Some of his final credits include Amazon’s Bosch, A&E’s Damien and Netflix’s The OA. His final film was the 2017 Western Hostiles.

The ninth season of The Walking Dead airs Sundays on AMC at 9 p.m. ET.

