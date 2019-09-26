‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Katey Sagal Reveals Dream Crossover, and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Have you ever asked yourself what would happen if one of your favorite shows on TV merged with another of your favorites? No? Well, apparently that was going through Katey Sagal‘s mind on Sunday. The actress sent out a post on Twitter that got a lot of people’s creative juices flowing. The topic was in response to another user posting what crossovers their followers wanted to see. The whole thing then took after Sagal’s offered what hers would be.

Howabout SCOOBY DOO & THE X-FILES? Let’s get a little bit crazy. Let’s get nuts! — Katey Sagal (@KateySagal) September 7, 2019

One of the first comments to get in on the action offered, The Andy Griffith Show and That 70s Show. To that, Sagal responded, “You just want to see what Andy Griffith looks like in the pot circle…”

From there, the floodgates opened.

HA! THAT would be something — Katey Sagal (@KateySagal) September 8, 2019

Just a couple of good ole boys killing vampires and demons — Katey Sagal (@KateySagal) September 8, 2019

Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead.

I would love to see how those bikers manage walkers! @SonsofAnarchy @WalkingDead_AMC — Christine Bax (@christinebax) September 7, 2019

Orange is the New Black + Top Chef — Becky Salter (@BeckySalter01) September 8, 2019

Sagal gained fame after starring in Married… with Children. She then took on roles with Futurama and 8 Simple Rules before taking on her one of more prominent roles as Gemma Teller on Sons of Anarchy.

News broke recently that Sagal would be taking on a bigger role with The Connors. She had previous had a guest role during the show’s first season. Producer Sarah Gilbert spoke about Sagal’s performance on the show this season, saying the crew would love to have her for back for another run if the show gets picked up a third season.

“She was amazing,” Gilbert said in an interview with TVLine. “I’d love to have her back as well, if we [are renewed].”

Sagal also appeared on three episodes of Grand Hotel in its first season.