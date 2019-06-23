‘Sons of Anarchy’ Favorites Just Reunited for a Selfie: ‘Brothers for Life’

Sons of Anarchy stars Kim Coates, David Labrava, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan and Drea de Matteo all reunited to mark a very special occasion on the Summer Solstice this week – Boone’s wedding.

Labrava, who starred as Happy Lowman on the FX series, shared a collection of photos from the gathering. “Brothers for life. Sisters for life. Sons. Daughters. Family. PALS,” he wrote in the caption.

Coates also shared one of the photos Labrava took on his Twitter page – a selfie with himself, Labrava and Flanagan sneaking in behind Boone.

“Here’s a selfie one day late from my boy [Labrava]…to hang with [Flanagan] [Boone] and Hap is always mind blowing in all the right ways… Ride hard Ride safe.. always. Tig xox,” Coates wrote on Twitter.

De Matteo also shared a gallery from the special day, revealing why they were all gathered together on Friday. Boone married his girlfriend, Christina Adshade. De Matteo confirmed the gathering was for a backdoor wedding with posts on her Instagram Story. She shared videos of Flanagan talking with her daughter and a selfie posted by one of her friends mentioning the wedding.

Coates starred on Sons of Anarchy as Alex “Tig” Trader, while Flanagan played Filip “Chibs” Telford. Boone’s character was Robert “Bobby Elvis” Munson, while de Matteo played Wendy Chase.

While Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is too busy working on the spin-off Mayans M.C. to plot a reunion, the actors from the show seem to have no problem staging reunions themselves.

In May, Charlie Hunnam and Ryan Hurst taught a brief yoga class at a comic book convention in Novi, Michigan. In December, Hunnam, Flanagan, Hurst, Coates and Theo Rossi all ran into each other at the Wales Comic Con. In March, Kenny Johnson shared a selfie with Rossi, Hurst, Flanagan, Boone, Labrava, Emilio Rivera and Christopher Douglas Reed.

Coates almost did not become a member of the Sons of Anarchy family. In an interview with PopCulture.com last year, Coates told Sutter he would not do it because he thought the role was too violent.

“[Kurt] couldn’t show me much… Kurt looked at me and said, ‘Please come for this ride, because this guy, yep, he’s tough. He’s psychotic. Yeah. He’s a bullet ready to be fired all the time. But he’s loyal, and he’s a dog, and he will protect people. He will be funny, and he will cry. He will end up being one of the moral compasses of this club,’” Coates recalled.

“You know what? Kurt was right. He didn’t lie to me,” Coates continued. “That’s exactly what happened over seven years. You need to take a leap of faith. If you say yes to a series and it ends up being a hit, you just hope that that character will go — maybe not even where you saw it go — but to a place where you’re comfortable in playing, or at least stretching you as a character. That’s what Tig did with me. I really got to stretch with that guy.”

Mayans M.C. will return for a second season on FX later this year.

