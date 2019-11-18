‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Beg Series Creator Kurt Sutter for Reboot Amid Throwback Post

Sons of Anarchy fans are begging series creator Kurt Sutter to reboot the beloved motorcycle gang series, after he shared a throwback post from the show. In a photo posted on Sunday, Sutter is seen sitting with Charlie Hunnam — who starred as Jax Teller — and Sonny Barger — who appeared as Lenny “The Pimp” Janowitz — in Sons. Many fans have taken to the comments on the post to ask Sutter to bring the show back, with one writing, “Will we ever get the series with Abel grown up since the series finale was left open ended? Pleaseeee.”

“Bring SOA back,” someone else demanded, while another said, “I miss SOA so much!!” Many other fans echoed these sentiments.

The post comes after Sutter announced that he was let go from SOA spinoff Mayans M.C., which has riled fans up. “Don’t let this set back get you down. Use it as a opportunity to figure out how to make things better,” on fan commented on Sutter’s post. “You are brilliant and I know you have more stories to tell. Maybe create for Netflix or Hulu.”

While Sutter initially stated that he was let go from the show after complaints about his behavior were made to the network, he later opened up to Deadline about what he feels the actual reason for his firing was due to.

“Here’s what I did wrong on the studio network side, the reason why I had to go away. It all started with a joke. And not a very good one,” Sutter said, then going on to describe the joke that he thinks upset FX‘s new owners, Disney.

“There was a line in the Season 2 premiere,” he explained, “EZ [JD Pardo] and Coco [Richard Cabral] were getting off the bus at the school where the drugs were being processed. There was supposed to be a really gnarly playground out front. Filled with debris, dangerous looking swings, sharp objects, rusty jungle gym, etc. As they exited, Coco sees EZ’s distracted and says: ‘Lighten up Boy Scout,’ and gesturing to the playground, says, ‘We’re going to Disneyland.’ EZ replies: ‘Yeah? Guess this is where Walt buried all the Jews he had killed.’ Coco comments: ‘That’s dark man…’ And exits.”

“Although the joke came out of character and in any other environment, would have been typical of my brand of dark humor, I’m not an idiot,” Sutter went on to say. “I knew it would ring some bells. Whether real or imagined, I was already experiencing the tightening of the noose. It was manifesting in production issues, creating more hurdles, etc. I’ve learned over the years through trial and error – a lot of error – how to push back to protect story from corporate conformity.”

Mayans M.C. recently aired its Season 2 finale, and has been renewed for Season 3.

