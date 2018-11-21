9 ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Episodes to Watch Again Before They Leave Netflix

The end of Sons of Anarchy‘s tenure on Netflix is imminent, and we are not OK with it.

The beloved FX motorcycle drama will be saying goodbye to the streaming platform on Saturday, Dec. 1, meaning fans of the series have only a few more days to watch their favorite — or most iconic — episodes of the series before the end.

While it is not impossible for fans to watch all seven seasons of the series before the show goes away, we have compiled a list of the hours fans should revisit before the show goes away.

Take a look at the best episodes to rewatch from Sons of Anarchy ahead of its Netflix exit.

“Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1)

The first episode of the series might not be its best, but the compelling moments that introduced fans to SAMCRO, Jax Teller and his close family are ones not to be missed.

From Abel’s premature birth to Gemma’s complicated backstory with Tara, there’s a reason why this series continues to have die-hard fans so many years after its end.

“The Sleep of Babies” (Season 1, Episode 12)

Will we ever recover from Donna’s accidental death?

By the time Opie’s wife met her maker in a gruesome misunderstanding, violence was a regular part of the show. But the image of the mother of two’s lifeless body pressed against her husband’s steering wheel — when she wasn’t even the target of the hit — was truly heartbreaking.

“Family Recipe” (Season 4, Episode 8)

Juice begins to play a bigger role on the series during the fourth season after he finds himself embroiled with the police and the U.S. Attorney’s office because of what he considers a terrible secret.

After a failed suicide attempt, the club member continues down his dark path as SAMCRO goes through its most serious power shift to date, making the situation all the more dangerous.

“J’ai Obtenu Cette” (Season 5, Episode 13)

All of Sons of Anarchy‘s season finales marked a shift in the story that left fans in shock. Season five’s final chapter changed the show forever as the relationship between the club and Damon Pope took a dramatic turn, and Tara faced the possibility of prison after her connection to a serious murder was revealed.

“Aon Rud Pearsanta” (Season 6, Episode 11)

This episode marked the climactic end to Jax Teller and Clay Morrow’s rivalry.

Clay’s death was an inevitable plot point on the show as it reached its final season, but the way Jax masterfully crafted his death to contribute to his club agenda remains one of the most memorable storylines on the series.

“A Mother’s Work” (Season 6, Episode 13)

This is an episode fans will probably remember forever.

Sons of Anarchy had many shocking deaths, but Tara’s gruesome death at the hands of Gemma will stay as the show’s most heartbreaking end in the series’ history. Not only was the death scene a graphic heartbreaker, but Jax’s sadness over Tara’s death propelled him to make all the reckless choices that led to his own demise in the final season.

Suits of Woe (Season 7, Episode 11)

After many hours of Jax wreaking havoc in his search for revenge, the president of SAMCRO finally discovers the person responsible for his wife’s death was standing by him all along.

Can Sons of Anarchy fans ever forget Jax’s face when he finds out his mother killed the love of his life?

“Red Rose” (Season 7, Episode 12)

Love or hate Gemma Teller-Morrow, the penultimate episode of Sons showed why Katey Sagal is one of the show’s greatest talents.

After spending most of the hour running away and planning an escape route, the matriarch finally decides to take ownership of her mistakes and meet her death at the hands of the person she loves the most: her son.

“Papa’s Goods” (Season 7, Episode 13)

It seems necessary in any rewatch to see how the show neatly wraps up SAMCRO’s story in its final episode.

After all the mistakes he’s made, Jax realizes that the only way to find redemption, and ensure a better future for his sons, is to leave the club behind and make the ultimate sacrifice. Despite years of not wanting to follow in his father’s footsteps, Jax’s story ends just like his father’s in a poetic ending that still makes Sons of Anarchy viewers emotional to this day.

Sons of Anarchy will leave Netflix on Saturday, Dec. 1. The series will still be available to stream on FX+, along with the first season of spinoff series Mayans M.C.