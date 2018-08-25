‘Sons of Anarchy’ Stars David Labrava, Emilio Rivera Flash Back to Final Season Premiere

Sons of Anarchy actors David Labrava and Emilio Rivera took fans back to the red carpet for the series finale premiere in September 2014.

The two actors shared the same photo on social media Thursday, showing them flashing peace signs on the red carpet.

“[Throwback Thursday] to me and one of the coolest cats in Hollywood [Emilio Rivera] on the red carpet,” Labrava wrote on Twitter with the hashtag, “best job I ever had.”

“[Throwback Thursday] with this BaadAss [David Labrava] at an #SOA premier (sic). Solid as they come,” Rivera added.

Labrava starred on Sons as Happy Lowman, the enforcer for the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club. He appeared in 71 episodes, including the series finale “Papa’s Goods.” The actor was initially hired on the show as a technical advisor, as he was a member of the Hell’s Angels in real life. Labrava also wrote the 2011 episode “Hands.”

“I got hired to be the technical advisor and when Kurt [Sutter] came up to my area to get some technical advice on the motorcycle club world, I showed him that I was the man for job,” Labrava said in a 2011 interview. “And I wrote scripts and I asked him to let me have a chance when he cast the show. I got cast on the show and then he gave me a real chance to write and here I am.”

As for Rivera, he played Marcus Alvarez, the leader of the Mayans M.C., on Sons of Anarchy. He is reprising the role in the spin-off Mayans M.C., which debuts on FX on Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET.

Back in May, Labrava shared heartbreaking news with Sons fans. His 16-year-old son, Tycho, took his own life after a battle with depression.

“Never in a million tears would I think I would be posting this. This is my boy Tycho. He took his life a couple of days ago at 16 years old,” Labrava wrote, alongside a photo of himself with his son. “He suffered from a depression we couldn’t see because he was a happy young kid. Communicate with your loved ones, there might not be any signs. Cherish them. I am broken.”

A family friend later launched a GoFundMe page, which helped raise more than $22,000 in Tycho’s honor.

The funds were donated to a depression and bipolar organization. The family also launched the FlyHighTycho page to raise awareness for teen suicide.

“My heart goes out to You and Your Familia Brother, Very Sad News. RIP Tycho,” Rivera wrote on Labrava’s Instagram page.

Mayans M.C. picks up about three years after Sons of Anarchy ended. It stars J.D. Pardo as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, who joins the motorcycle club after his live is changed by cartel violence.

The rest of the cast includes Edward James Olmos, Jacqueline Obradors, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal Delgado, Michael Irby and Danny Pino.

It was created by Sons creator Kurt Sutter with Elgin James, a former gang member and the director of 2009’s Little Birds.

