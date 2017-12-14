‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Comments on Disney Buying 21st Century Fox

The entertainment world was shook early Thursday morning as Disney announced it would be purchasing 21st Century Fox‘s film and television divisions.

On the TV side, that includes channels Fox-owned channels like FX. Kurt Sutter, the creator of one of FX’s most successful shows in Sons of Anarchy, took to Twitter to comment on the deal with a photo of Mickey Mouse riding a motorcycle.

“Ears on. Ready to ride…,” Sutter wrote.

Sutter was a writer on another FX hit The Shield from 2002-08. Sons of Anarchy ran for 92 episodes from 2008-14, and Sutter is already in pre-production on a spinoff series, Mayans MC, which is set to premiere in 2018.